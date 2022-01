DeMar DeRozan looked poised to come up big for the Chicago Bulls during crunch time once again in Boston on Saturday night. He erupted in the first 10 minutes of the fourth quarter for 14 points, setting the stage for another Boston blown lead. However, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Celtics’ defense had other ideas, limiting DeRozan the Bulls to just two points in the game’s final 3:37, setting the stage for a 10-2 game closing run by Boston in the two-point win.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO