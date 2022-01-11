Arby’s announces scorchin’ hot Diablo Dare Sandwich

Arby's has become so synonymous with its roast beef sandwiches that, at various times in the not-too-distant past, it's had to go out of its way to convey that they in fact have the "meats" — emphasis on the fact that "meats" is plural and therefore not exclusive to just roast beef (via AdWeek). The company has also made an effort to say that it's not referring to a platter of Sunday roast, but rather meats "for sandwiches" (via Guilty Eats). Now, with the introduction of its latest offering, the "Diablo Dare," It would appear that Arby's has its eye on situating itself in the spicy food challenge space — along with its affiliated brand, Buffalo Wild Wings, which has long been known for inspiring customers to embrace capsaicin, or "cry" trying.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO