JC hoops report: Jags, and Lady Jags incur losses on Sat.

(Men) Trinity Valley 83, Jacksonville College 73: JACKSONVILLE — Behind a 29 point, six rebound and six assist night from Jakevion Buckley, Trinity Valley Community College was able to come away with an 83-73 victory over Jacksonville College on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville. TVCC led 40-36 at intermission. Dini Mohamed scored 12 points for the Jaguars (5-11, 1-6). Donta Coady came in off the bench to record a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) Jadamion Givan added 10 points and eight rebounds while Jonterian Steward ended up with 10 points. The Jags turned the ball over 19 times compared to the Cardinals' nine miscues. JC out rebounded the visitors 45-36. At 7 p.m. on Wed. JC will travel to Victoria to take on the Pirates.

(Women) Blinn 69, Jacksonville College 32: BRENHAM — No. 22-ranked Blinn leveled Jacksonville College, 69-32, in Brenham on Sat. Blinn improved to 14-0, 3-0 with the win, while the JC ladies fell to 3-7, 0-4. JC trailed by eight, 28-20 at halftime, but Blinn came out strong in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Jags, 22-4. McKinzee Jefferson scored 12 points and hauled in six boards for the Lady Jags, who are slated to visit Coastal Bend College at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.