A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery was able to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The first road test of the Gemini battery, developed by Detroit-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE), achieved nearly double the typical range that a standard Tesla Model S is able to achieve, and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline-powered vehicles.Travelling across Michigan, the results “set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry”, according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back...

19 MINUTES AGO