Accidents

Former Turkey defender Ahmet Calik dies in road accident

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Former Turkey national soccer team defender Ahmet Calik died...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a separate fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc23.com

Frenchville Road Fatal Accident

Authorities say two people are dead following a crash involving a propane truck in Clearfield County Friday afternoon. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the crash happened on Route 879 and resulted in a propane leak. Route 879 was closed between Frenchville Road and River Hill Road at the...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
AFP

Former Haiti senator arrested in Jamaica over president's murder: police source

A former Haitian lawmaker who is a suspect in the assassination of the country's president has been arrested in Jamaica, a police source said Saturday. Ex-senator John Joel Joseph, wanted in the July 7, 2021, killing of president Jovenel Moise, was arrested overnight Friday into Saturday, the source said, without specifying where in Jamaica or if other people were also arrested. "He's being detained at the moment," the source in Jamaica told AFP. The source said Jamaican police acted in conjunction with "international law enforcement partners" and that "joint investigations" had been underway.
POLITICS
The Independent

South Dakota man arrested after his mother accidentally serves pot brownies at senior centre

A South Dakota man has been arrested and slapped with a felony drug charge after his mother unwittingly served his marijuana brownies to senior citizens at a community centre.A probable cause affidavit said that Michael James Koranda, 46, was arrested on 5 January after officers at the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office began to probe reports of “possible poisonings” at the Tabor Community Centre, reported NBC News.The probe came after dispatchers received a series of calls about possible poisonings involving senior citizens at a card game in the centre on 4 January.“An investigation into the incident led me to believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Canadian doctor delivers ‘Miracle’ baby on overnight flight to Uganda

A Canadian doctor helped a woman deliver a baby 35,000 feet in the air last month during an overnight flight from Doha, Qatar, to Entebbe, Uganda, according to a report on Saturday. On the plane on 5 December, the Qatar Airways staff asked if there was a doctor on board.Dr Aisha Khatib — who was travelling for work and medical training — thought someone on the plane was having a heart attack.In an interview with the BBC, Dr Khatib was quoted as saying: “I see a crowd of people gathered around the patient.”Dr Khatib found that a 25-year-old unidentified...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Two women drown in Peru due to Tonga volcanic eruption

Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" registered after the volcanic eruption in Tonga, more than 10,000 kilometers away, local emergency services said on Sunday. The two women drowned on Saturday in Lambayeque. Peru's government on Saturday closed 22 Pacific ports in the country's north and center due to the waves. The Center for national emergency operations said the unusually strong waves were "due to the volcanic activity in north Nuku'alofa, Tonga."
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
abc27 News

Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay […]
AMERICAS
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Bangladesh arrests brother of Rohingya insurgency leader

Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader whose organisation has been blamed for murders and drug trafficking in sprawling Rohingya refugee camps. But in a recent video message, Ataullah denied the group's involvement in the drug trade, instead accusing Bangladesh authorities of trafficking methamphetamine pills and blaming Rohingya refugees. str-sa/gle/ssy
ASIA
AFP

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan's capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP. Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women. Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting "equality and justice" and carried banners that read "Women's rights, human rights", an AFP correspondent reported. The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY

