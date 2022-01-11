ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery of woman who left note in 2002 about driving into Ohio River solved

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtkOb_0diTBIAm00

) Authorities have positively identified the human remains found inside an SUV as those of a woman who left a note in 2002 saying she was going to drive into the Ohio River.

