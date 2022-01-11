Blackstone acquires Decatur apartments for $100 million

Whirlwind Steel, headquartered in Texas, has acquired a second 250,000 square foot plant for fabrication of both metal building components and complete pre-engineered metal buildings. Located in Tallapoosa, GA the facility is near the Alabama border with easy access to IH-20. When fully operational it is expected to provide over 150 new jobs and be a driver of growth for U.S. based manufacturing. By consolidating operations between just two plants, one in Texas and a second in Georgia, Whirlwind Steel is doubling its manufacturing capacity, simplifying its supply chain and inventory management to ensure lower transportation costs and on-time delivery, regardless of steel market conditions. For over 65 years discerning customers have turned to Whirlwind with confidence for metal buildings and components; panels, primary and secondary structural framing, roofing, solar racks and a full line of metal building accessories and trims. Both welded and cold steel framing is done by fully trained professionals and the quality control team is the best in the industry. Whirlwind Manufacturing Inc was founded in Houston, Texas, in 1955 by C.O. Sturdivant. Originally a manufacturer of whole-house attic fans, Whirlwind Steel remains 100% family owned and operated with full manufacturing facilities now in Texas and Georgia. Whirlwind Steel serve the needs of contractors, builders, architects, businesses, governmental organizations, and consumers.

TALLAPOOSA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO