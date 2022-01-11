ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Blackstone acquires Decatur apartments for $100 million

By Savannah Sicurella
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The apartments were sold far above average...

www.bizjournals.com

