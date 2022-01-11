ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GBP/USD Faces First Real Test Ahead of US CPI Data

By Richard Snow
DailyFx
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK PM Boris Johnson under pressure amid reports of more lockdown parties. US CPI, Fed speeches and UK GDP form part of major risk events this week. GBP/USD bull run coming under threat ahead of red hot US inflation data print. Investigation into UK PM Boris Johnson’s Lockdown Party...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Prices Eyeing $1,816 as Japanese and Chinese Data Beat Expectations

Gold prices traded flat at around $1,816 on Monday after rising 1.6% last week. Japanese machinery orders expanded at 11.6%, Chinese GDP grew 4.0% - both beat expectations. Gold prices are eyeing $1,834 for immediate resistance, breaching which may open the door for further gains. Gold held steadily during Monday’s...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats ahead of important UK economic data

The EURUSD turned lower on Friday after the US published weak retail sales numbers. The data revealed that the country’s retail sales declined sharply in December as inflation concerns remained. The headline retail sales declined by 3.1% in December after they fell by about 0.5% in the previous month. This decline was worse than the median estimate of -0.1%. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.3% in December. Still, despite the weak retail sales numbers, analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish tone in a bid to lower inflation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
babypips.com

Watchlist: GBP/AUD Breaking Higher Ahead of U.K. CPI?

Pound bulls have the U.K. CPI release to look forward to this week, as another pickup in price pressures could seal the deal for a BOE hike. This is why I’ve got this GBP/AUD triangle on my watchlist this week!. Think it’ll break higher soon?. GBP/AUD: 4-hour. If...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Wobbles as Bank Earnings Due, China GDP in Focus

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.56%, +0.08% and +0.75% respectively. JPMorgan and Citigroup dipped after earnings reports. Both highlighted higher expenses as key headwinds. Asia-Pacific futures are pointing to a mixed start for the week. US markets are shut for a holiday. US Bank Earnings, China...
STOCKS
DailyFx

EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dollar Recovery Threatens Euro Gains

Dollar recovery looks to end EUR/USD upside; key technical levels assessed. EU inflation data, ECB speeches, ZEW sentiment and PMI data ahead. IG client sentiment at odds with large speculators “smart money”. EUR/USD has been climbing steadily within an ascending channel until Wednesday, when the US dollar experienced a...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Consumer Sentiment#Cpi#The Conservative Party#Fed Chair#Rsi
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ

Sizable USD/JPY option expiries in focus today. All eyes on tomorrow’s BOJ interest rate decision. Bearish IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). 2022 has been relatively strong for the Japanese Yen against an overextended U.S. dollar. The Yen’s safe-haven appeal has also come into play with tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields popped to yearly highs on Friday supportive of USD strength (USD/JPY is the highest positively correlated G10 pair to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields), and continues this week despite U.S. bond markets being closed. Tomorrows open should bring in more liquidity and volume to what is likely to be a thin trading day. However, volatility may be apparent via the significant option expirations today (see strikes below). In many cases, market participants tend to move prices closer to the respective strike values as expiration looms which could point to maintained upside as the large 115.00-10 expiry materializes.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Chasing Oil, CAD Data Key for BoC Hike

Today will see the first of two major data points that could cement a January rate hike from the Bank of Canada. The BoC Business Outlook Survey, which is a key input for the central bank’s assessment of the economy will likely remain. However, a key caveat is that the Q4 survey will likely have captured the period prior the spread of the Omicron variant and subsequent lockdown. That being said, a strong report will be enough to see an increase in tightening bets and thus underpinning the Canadian Dollar. In turn, should a strong report today be followed up with a higher than expected inflation print tomorrow, it will be harder to argue against a January hike. Although, as I have noted before, the aggressive market pricing for 2022 remains a tall order.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold prices edge slightly higher, US Dollar takes strain. Interest rate expectations and the upcoming Fed meeting could hold Bullion at bay. Support and resistance remain at key technical levels for XAU/USD. Gold and the US Dollar go to war - Fed meeting nears. Gold prices have continued to trade...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on the Offensive, but Road Ahead Remains Tough

Euro gained last week, but this seemed as a result of US Dollar losses. Traders may have overcooked hawkish Fed hawkish policy estimates. Monetary policy divergence likely to make road ahead tough for EUR. Last Week’s Recap. The Euro turned a corner this past week, with it breaking out...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, China GDP, Yen, BoJ

There continued to be hesitancy in global market sentiment. Wall Street started off 2022 on a sour note, though the second week was less painful. Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. This is as Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures declined about 0.8% and 0.3% respectively. European and Asia-Pacific benchmark stock indices did not fare any better.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Bank of Japan

Japanese Yen outperformed versus G10 peers last week, reversing recent trend. Bank of Japan rate decision expected to bring about changes to inflation outlook. Yen weakness likely to resume against increasingly hawkish global central banks. The Japanese Yen managed to post gains against most of its peer currencies last week,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Tests Big Levels

US Dollar strength holds the Australian Dollar at bay. Can bulls trading AUD/USD reclaim possession of the primary trend?. The AustralianDollarhas remained under pressure against its US Dollar counterpart as traders price in rising geopolitical tensions and easing USD strength. Although fundamental factors continue to drive risk sentiment, additional catalysts...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy