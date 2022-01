HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of you are waking up to snow this morning and all of you will have a chance to pick some more later today. As the low that’s plagued us for most of Sunday and Sunday night moves out, another wave of energy is pulling some more moisture into our region. That means the snow chances will continue for a while today. The National Weather Service replaced most of the Winter Storm Warning with a Winter Weather Advisory early Monday morning. That will run for most locations until noon and for the border counties until 4 p.m.

HAZARD, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO