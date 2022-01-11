ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico News Podcast: The long wait for justice in Victoria Martens’ case

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZ2wO_0diTAEbf00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than five years after one of Albuquerque’s most heinous crimes, the long-awaited trial of one of the last known suspects were supposed to start this month. However, the trial of Fabian Gonzales didn’t start as expected.

Gonzales, who’s accused in the 2016 death of 10-year old Victoria Martens , has been awaiting trial since his arrest nearly six years ago. He’s accused of several counts of evidence tampering and child abuse resulting in death.

New Mexico News Podcast

The complicated case is the focus of this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast, as Chris and Gabby speak with an attorney about what’s taken so long. President-Elect of the New Mexico Criminal Lawyers Association and a longtime New Mexico attorney Jennifer Burrill joins the conversation to help assess the reasons behind the years-long delay in the trial.

Join Gabby and Chris for the New Mexico News Podcast every week, with new episodes available on Tuesdays. You can listen to the New Mexico News Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , Podbean , and several other popular podcast players.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iuWw_0diTAEbf00

Victoria Martens Related Coverage ➛

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 15

Nicole Cordova
6d ago

The fact he was allowed to walk the street's after such a hanice crime is unbearable as a mother. The Justice should of been quick in this case, the only reason is CYFD and the NM Justice system are broken.

Reply
14
April Armijo
6d ago

The complication is prolonging this trial they all Should have been dealt with years ago the moment they took that beautiful little girls life. PERIOD

Reply
9
Renee Brickey
6d ago

Victoria deserves justice and this is rediculous!!! Letting her egg doner plea is beyond words that so can even say. New Mexico needs to step up and do better for innocent children!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque teen gets wish granted after being postponed by pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a wish worth waiting for. After the pandemic changed the plans for an Albuquerque teen’s ask from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he finally got his life-changing wish granted on Sunday. Mason Prieskorn, 14, loves being outdoors, especially hunting. “I hunt anything, anything I can get in the scope, really,” he said. But […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Self-defense class held for walkers and runners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of women received self-defense training Saturday. Fight Back 4 U had a class for walker and runner self-defense at Heart and Sole Sports on San Mateo Saturday morning. The women were able to learn about weak points in bodies, and how to target them if they were attacked. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reintroduced bill would make shooting threats a felony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There have been at least four shooting threats made against Albuquerque schools since class started back up in August. A New Mexico lawmaker says a bill he’s reintroducing at the upcoming session would deter people from making these threats. “It’s not illegal currently to call in a shooting threat to any building,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

MLK march in Albuquerque postponed because of COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque and New Mexico’s MLK State Commission announced Friday that have decided to postpone Saturday’s planned Martin Luther King Jr. march because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Commission Executive Director Leonard Waites said though the in-person event is being postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” a Federal Emergency […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

5,000 booster shots available at NMDOH events this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are more chances for you to get vaccinated for your booster shot this week. There are four upcoming events at the Albuquerque Public Schools Berna Facio Professional Development Center that will let you take care of it. The Department of Health says they have 5,000 doses to give out on Monday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM faces low blood supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nation is seeing its first-ever ‘blood crisis’ with a low supply of blood, according to the Red Cross. New Mexico is no exception. Vitalant, the regional blood agency for New Mexico, said it’s seeing its lowest blood supply in two years. “As of right now, hospitals are at about one day’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Comic Con happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of Albuquerque Comic Con are expecting a strong turnout this weekend. The event kicked off on Friday at the Convention Center with a sensory-friendly opening for guests on the autism spectrum. Organizers say tickets sales have already been strong for Saturday and Sunday with about 50 celebrity guests in attendance and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposal to tackle unemployment through boot camps at CNM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session begins on Tuesday at noon and one lawmaker has a unique approach to unemployment. Democratic Senator, Bill Tallman, is pitching legislation that would appropriate $500,000 to Central New Mexico Community College. That money would be earmarked for short-term boot camp training programs for those who are unemployed or […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Join Gabby#Krqe News#Nexstar Media Inc#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

CYFD explains adoption process after Hobbs incident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Since Alexis Avila was arrested for throwing her baby in a dumpster last week, there has been a flood of people who have come forward to say they would like to adopt the baby boy. The New Mexico Child, Youth & Families Department says it isn’t that simple as saying you would […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

County launches ‘It’s My Santa Fe’ ad campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is asking residents who want to help their community to go ahead and do it. The City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division launched the ‘It’s My Santa Fe‘ campaign highlighting simple steps every resident can take to make the city a better place to live. “The past two years have […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popular restaurant, Izanami located at Ten Thousand Waves is being praised by customers for its vaccine mandate and for its handling of the occasional customer that’s not on board with their policy. The resort has had the policy in place since September. This week one customer refused to show proof […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM biologists use Zebrafish to study the loss of smell caused by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing biologists at UNM to use animal models to conduct research pertaining to the symptoms found in people infected with SARS-COV-2. New research from the University of New Mexico is diving deeper into why some symptoms are caused by COVID-19. Irene Salinas is an associate professor of Biology […]
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
KRQE News 13

Climate crisis rally at Roundhouse Sunday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit in New Mexico is hosting a rally for climate change at the Roundhouse. The Climate Change Leadership Institute is encouraging people to show up and take action to combat the climate crisis. The event will start off with people walking from four directions and finish at the Roundhouse […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man attempts to rob Rio Rancho credit union

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police and the FBI are asking the public’s help in locating a person responsible for the attempted robbery of a credit union Saturday. Officials say a man walked into the First Financial Credit Union at 2201 Rio Rancho Drive SE around 2:10 p.m. According to the FBI, the man […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers are pushing for a Paid Family & Medical Leave Act

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are not giving up, once again pushing for a paid family and medical leave program. Representative Linda Serrato says she doesn’t want people to have to choose between taking care of family and taking care of work. “It’s an unfair measurement for both workers and businesses,” says […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Senator re-introducing lobbying transparency bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Jeff Steinborn is re-introducing a bill in the upcoming session. The bill, if passed, would make public the amount of money being spent on lobbying. Steinborn says he’s been trying to get this bill passed since 2009 to increase transparency in the legislature. He says right now, people don’t know […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS continues recovering from cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is still closed while it tries to recover from a cyberattack, they’re taking this time to come up with a plan to get kids back in the classroom. APS isn’t the first district in the state to fall victim to this kind of attack. Las Cruces Public Schools, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man wearing gray hoodie robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed the Del Norte Credit Union on Guadalupe Street on Friday afternoon. The FBI says he was wearing a Black Under Armour baseball cap, gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black bandana over his face. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy