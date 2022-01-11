ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews investigating cause of north Tulsa house fire

House fire on West Newton Street

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in north Tulsa.

The front half of a house at 1013 West Newton Street was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Firefighters aren’t sure if this home was vacant, or if homeless people were staying here to keep warm.

They found a lot of debris scattered around the front of the house.

Tulsa fire was able to save a dog from the house, but her puppies did not survive.

