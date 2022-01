CBS predicts New York will hire Brian Flores. I’m a pretty big Daniel Jones advocate, but I’m not sure what Simms is talking about. “I heard somebody call in about this…I’m staying with Daniel Jones, don’t even have to think about it,” Simms said. “If you bring Murray in, you have to bring in a coach for him, and rebuild the offense for him – Arizona has had good success with what they’re doing, last night aside, but the offense is really specific for Kyler Murray. You don’t see a lot of plays down the field, so I wouldn’t do it.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO