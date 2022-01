Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have requested an interview with Adrian Wilson, the Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel. Wilson first entered the NFL in 2001 when he was drafted by the Cardinals with the 64th overall pick. He was with the Cardinals until 2012, when he signed a 3-year contract with the New England Patriots. Wilson tore his Achilles in 2013 and was released from the Patriots in 2014.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO