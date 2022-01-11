ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

How Shaun Nua leaving for USC could affects Michigan’s 2023 recruiting

By Von Lozon
Maize n Brew
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss how the Michigan Wolverines’ recruiting efforts along the defensive line could be affected by Shaun Nua heading...

