I spent the night in an empty airport. It was a dream come true.

What is the shortest snow season that Chicago has ever had? With our record late start when would the last snow have to be to set a new record?. The city’s shortest snow season, the number of days between the season’s first and last measurable snowfalls (at least 0.1”) is 85 days established during the truncated 2011-12 season with the season’s first snow on December 9 and last on March 4. With this season’s record, late start of December 28, the date for the last measurable snow would have to be March 22 to set a new record, March 23 to tie. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and dating back to the winter of 1884-85, only about 20 percent of the city’s snow seasons have ended by March 22. One of them was last winter, when the last measurable snow fell on March 15.
Comments / 0