ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Who will be eligible this week for a 4th COVID shot?

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzyiH_0diT9EbP00

( WJW ) – People who are immunocompromised may be eligible for a 4 th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, reportedly as early this week.

According to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , people who have a weakened immune system should get an additional primary shot if they received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

“After completing the primary series, some moderately or severely immunocompromised people should get an additional primary shot,” the CDC stated, adding that anyone eligible for an additional primary shot should get it first before getting a booster.

Pfizer CEO predicts omicron vaccine will be ready in March

That means the fourth shot is actually considered the booster, which some could be eligible for now.

According to the CDC, the additional primary dose is intended to improve a person’s response to their primary vaccine series. In contrast, a booster shot would be given when the vaccine primary series is completed “to enhance or restore protection against COVID-19 which may have decreased over time,” the agency said.

The CDC endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna shots on Aug. 13 as part of the primary immunization, not a booster, The New York Times reported.

As of last week, the booster is now recommended five months after the third primary shot. The CDC’s previous guidance — announced in October — was six months before getting the booster.

It hasn’t been recommended yet for the Johnson & Johnson’s Jansen single shot.

‘Deltacron’: Scientists say they found COVID infections combining omicron, delta

According to the CDC , people are considered to be moderately or severely immunocompromised if they are receiving cancer treatment, an organ transplant, a stem cell transplant, advanced or untreated HIV infection, or moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.

Several media outlets, including The New York Times , are reporting some can get the shot as early as this week. Ultimately, patients should talk with their healthcare providers about what’s right for them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Immunization#Wjw#Pfizer Ceo#Omicron#The New York Times#The Johnson Johnson#Delta
NBC Chicago

Here's Who Will Be Eligible for New COVID Antiviral Pills in Illinois

Two newly-authorized antiviral pills for treating COVID-19 will be "in the coming weeks" in Illinois, health officials announced Thursday. The pills Paxlovid and Molnupiravir will be available by prescription only "for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death," according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
ILLINOIS STATE
kcrw.com

2nd booster? Some are lying, going out of state for 4th COVID shot

California reached two more COVID milestones this week: LA County reported its 2 millionth case while the state passed the 6 million infection benchmark. Those numbers, which might have sounded unimaginable in the early days of the pandemic, are coming as the country wrestles with another surge, partly driven by the Omicron variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs4local.com

4th booster shot against COVID-19 on horizon

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A record number of COVID-19 cases are being recorded in El Paso. The medical community in El Paso is still asking everyone to get fully vaccinated against the virus and get a booster shot. Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, people...
EL PASO, TX
WKRC

Moderna CEO warns 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot may be needed

WASHINGTON (TND) — The efficacy of booster vaccines against COVID-19 is likely to decline over time and a fourth shot may be something people need to protect against the virus, according to Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. Bancel reportedly said as much while answering questions during a health care CEO...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOX 14

4th dose of COVID-19 could available to those eligible

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A record number of COVID-19 cases are being recorded in El Paso. The medical community in the El Paso is still asking everyone to get fully vaccinated against the virus and get a booster shot. Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations,...
EL PASO, TX
hawaii.gov

Booster shot eligibility expands

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is adopting the most recent COVID-19 booster shot recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Effective immediately:. DOH recommends a single Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) vaccine booster shot for everyone ages 12 – 17 who completed their primary...
HONOLULU, HI
WINKNEWS.com

4th COVID shot may be available soon for immunocompromised people

A fourth shot of the COVID-19 vaccine could come as early as this week, but only those with weak immune systems are likely to qualify initially. If you received your booster shot at least 5 months ago and you’re immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system, like someone who has cancer, health experts say you may be able to get your fourth shot as early as this week. That means people who got their third shot in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Some Immunocompromised Adults Eligible For 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With COVID cases packing hospitals, there is talk of another dose of the vaccine. KDKA learned some UPMC patients were getting notes of a fourth vaccine dose on their portals. We spoke with doctors from UPMC and the Allegheny Health Network to see who needs these shots. They said only people who are immunocompromised need the doses. “It is truly that first booster for that patient population,” Allegheny General Hospital Director of Pharmacy Dr. Arpit Mehta said. He said the primary vaccine for people who are immunocompromised was three shots as opposed to other people only needing two. “No reason to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Some Americans are getting unapproved 4th COVID-19 shots

Some people with compromised immune systems are receiving unauthorized fourth or fifth COVID-19 vaccine doses, The New York Times reported Jan. 3. Concerns about new variants and low vaccination rates are fueling many immunocompromised adults to receive the extra doses, despite uncertainty about their safety and effectiveness, the Times said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy