Defendants in quadruple homicide appear in court

The three defendants in a quadruple murder appeared in the Second Judicial District Court for status hearings before Judge Chris Day on Friday, Jan. 7. A status hearing essentially provides the court with information regarding recent developments concerning a case and to discusses with the court plans for moving the case forward.

The defendants in the quadruple homicide are charged with the murders of John Clinton, 18; Amanda Bain, 39; Ami Hickey, 39; and Jeff Gerla, 47, which took place July 20, 2021, just outside New Summerfield. Hickey and Clinton were mother and son.

Jesse Pawlowski, Billy Phillips and Dylan Welch, the three defendants, each plead not guilty during arraignment Dec. 9.

According to court documents, the Jan. 7 hearings resulted in a second chair appointed to defend Phillips, no new information about the DNA in Pawlowski’s case and a continuing effort to appoint new counsel for Welch.

As a capital murder case, the defendants could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted.

A pretrial hearing was set for March 11 for each of the defendants.