The residential cruise ship offering a ‘more affordable’ life at sea

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

For many cruise lovers, living on a ship permanently is a long-held, albeit extremely unrealistic, dream. While extended world cruises have become more popular, with future new voyages being announced despite the effects the pandemic, and various luxury residences at sea have entered the market in recent years. However,...

cruisefever.net

19th Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this week when Carnival Sunshine began sailing from Charleston, South Carolina. Carnival Sunshine’s first cruise back from Charleston is a four night sailing to the Bahamas. Crew members greeted passengers back onboard the cruise ship with a special welcome in the ship’s atrium.
CHARLESTON, SC
Robb Report

Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Will Have a Go-Kart Track and 10-Story Plunge Slide

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest fleet member could turn out to be the ultimate playground for all ages. The epic 965-footer, which is set to hit the seas in June 2023, can accommodate more than 3,200 guests and boasts a laundry list of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, restaurants, bars and even an outdoor go-kart track. Christened Norwegian Viva, the liner will built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will mirror the upscale design of sister ship Norwegian Prima. In addition to the regular staterooms, Viva will be fitted with a special luxury section for well-heeled seafarers. The Haven by Norwegian, which is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WGAU

Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cancels More January Cruises on Additional Ships

After postponing some vessel reintroductions and cancelling some cruises last week, Norwegian Cruise Line announced a few more January operational adjustments on Tuesday afternoon. The Pearl and Getaway are seeing additional sailings cancelled. In addition, the Dawn, Escape and Joy will see their mid January departures cancelled. Cancelled Sailings:. Norwegian...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

Cruise Ships Scheduled to Debut in 2022

As 2022 gets off to a bumpy start for cruising, it remains to be seen if the Omicron variant will impact this year’s new ocean ship introductions. Let’s hope the surge peaks in mid- to late January as currently predicted and we’ll see a number of shiny new cruise ocean-going ships enter service this year. Here’s the tentative timeline of what to expect and when.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Everyday things that are better on a cruise ship

Going on a cruise vacation is undoubtedly more exciting than your daily life at home. Each day on a cruise brings you to a different place packed with new views, experiences, and memories to make. There are, of course, some everyday things that you will do both at home and...
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Pausing Cruises on 4 Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is temporarily pausing cruises on four of their cruise ships including the world’s largest, Symphony of the Seas. The cruise line said that the reason for the pause in sailings on four ships is due to COVID related circumstances and as an abundance of caution.
TRAVEL
hawaiipublicradio.org

Head of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority talks visitor arrival forecasts, cruise ships and more

——— On the tourism forecast for the upcoming year. JOHN DE FRIES: Forecasts, frankly, are all subject to how we manage the Omicron variant. And you're beginning to see the effects it's having on the airlines being able to properly staff their aircraft, and that led during the holiday season to a number of cancellations. And so we actually live by the airline seat capacity. When that is impacted, that backs everything. The holidays pretty much went as expected. We're experiencing right now a slight decrease, which is really seasonal in the first couple of weeks of January. But all indications are the first quarter will be busy. Typically, it is the busiest quarter in the year. We anticipate the same, but again, so much of it depends on what happens with this COVID variant. The primary market, going back into early summer has been the U.S. market. A number of the foreign countries have national policies that require returning visitors from the U.S. to either isolate or quarantine themselves. And that has and remains a major deterrent. The idea of making a trip for one week or 10 days and having to return and isolate yourself, anywhere from a week to two weeks would be a deterrent for anyone — and so our major market is the United States. But we also have a careful eye on what's happening within each of the regions of the U.S. because as their COVID numbers begin to surge, we're going to see fewer travelers from that part of the country than we would have ordinarily.
HONOLULU, HI
cruiseindustrynews.com

January 2022 Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

The global cruise ship orderbook has been updated by Cruise Industry News. Looking forward, 77 new cruise ships are set to be delivered between 2022 and 2027, adding just over 177,000 new berths into service. Those 77 ships represent a value of roughly $50 billion, with an average size of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

32 New Ships Set to Cruise in 2022

The new year will see 32 new cruise ships debut, made up of 25 new ships on the cruise ship orderbook for 2022, plus an additional seven vessels that were built in 2021 and are expected to enter revenue service this year. The new ship line up of 2022 will...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Port of Leixões Welcomes First Cruise Ship of 2022

The Porto Cruise Terminal has welcomed its first cruise ship of 2022. The AIDAsol arrived at the Porto Cruise Terminal at noon on Sunday, Jan. 2, coming from Funchal where it was for the New Year’s celebrations. More than 1.200 passengers Are onboard the ship, according to a press...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Ship Builder MV Werften Files for Bankruptcy

MV Werften filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 10 according to German media reports. The shipbuilder, owned by Genting, has not paid December salaries to approximately 2,000 employees. German media said there is a "liquidity gap" at MV Werften of 148 million euro, and state aid may not be enough...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE

