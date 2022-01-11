The residential cruise ship offering a ‘more affordable’ life at sea

——— On the tourism forecast for the upcoming year. JOHN DE FRIES: Forecasts, frankly, are all subject to how we manage the Omicron variant. And you're beginning to see the effects it's having on the airlines being able to properly staff their aircraft, and that led during the holiday season to a number of cancellations. And so we actually live by the airline seat capacity. When that is impacted, that backs everything. The holidays pretty much went as expected. We're experiencing right now a slight decrease, which is really seasonal in the first couple of weeks of January. But all indications are the first quarter will be busy. Typically, it is the busiest quarter in the year. We anticipate the same, but again, so much of it depends on what happens with this COVID variant. The primary market, going back into early summer has been the U.S. market. A number of the foreign countries have national policies that require returning visitors from the U.S. to either isolate or quarantine themselves. And that has and remains a major deterrent. The idea of making a trip for one week or 10 days and having to return and isolate yourself, anywhere from a week to two weeks would be a deterrent for anyone — and so our major market is the United States. But we also have a careful eye on what's happening within each of the regions of the U.S. because as their COVID numbers begin to surge, we're going to see fewer travelers from that part of the country than we would have ordinarily.

