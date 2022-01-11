ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in History - Jan. 11

 6 days ago
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year. On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919). On this date:. In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to...

WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
blackchronicle.com

Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Effective Against COVID

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get...
Idaho8.com

10 places that shaped Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in history

Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in the American South, but his dream of racial equality and social justice reverberated out of his region, into the whole country and around the world. And it just wasn’t his vision that spanned the globe — the man himself embarked on travels far and wide.
Deadline

Michael Jackson Dies: KABC Host, Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Was 87

Michael Jackson, the Los Angeles talk radio personality who spent 32 years at KABC Radio and was syndicated on the ABC Radio Network for nearly a decade, died peacefully today at his LA home after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson tells Deadline. He was 87. “The world knew and adored our Michael Jackson. But Michael’s home was California, Los Angeles, America,” said Jackson’s frequent radio guest, former California Senator Barbara Boxer in a statement. “For that we are grateful.” During Jackson’s time at KABC between 1966 and 1998, he interviewed hundreds of public figures including Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald...
The Independent

Martin Luther King Day 2022: Who was the civil rights leader and how is the holiday celebrated?

Each year Americans celebrate the life of the US civil rights movement’s best-known spokesman and leader on Martin Luther King Jr Day.The movement pioneered by Martin Luther King pressured the American government to end legalised segregation in the United States. Who was Martin Luther King Jr and why is he so important?Born in 1929, Martin Luther King Jr was a Baptist minister best known for using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience to combat racial inequality.Mr King led the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white...
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
Salina Post

Kansas woman sentenced for role in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for her role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Esther Schwemmer of Leavenworth also must perform community service and pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The sentence was handed down Monday. Schwemmer said that she hopes in time, she can forgive herself.
Salina Post

Salina Post

