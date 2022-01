In last week’s paper, the left attempted to gaslight you. They tried to use the false narrative of a phony insurrection to get your support for legislation that will allow a federal takeover of state election laws. Most Alaskans are more concerned about a never-ending pandemic, high food prices, job security and safe schools for our kids than we are about a protest gone bad on Jan. 6 of last year. We are concerned for the state of our country and how a desiccated old man in the White House screwed things up so badly, so quickly. Voters are unhappy and intend to show it at the polls next election day.

