ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Breakfast Sandwich [Vegan]

By Six Vegan Sisters
One Green Planet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegan butter (nut-free if needed) 8 slices Italian bread or vegan bread of choice (gluten-free if needed) 4 slices store-bought vegan Cheddar cheese, or 1 cup (113 g) Cheddar shreds (or store-bought), divided (nut-free if needed) 2 medium-sized ripe avocados, peeled and pitted. 1...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Why You Shouldn’t Eat Gelatin

It’s pretty clear why vegans don’t eat things like beef and eggs. We can look at them and know they come from animals immediately. However, for some food items, identifying them as animal products isn’t as obvious. Gelatin is one of those sneaky animal products that we don’t think of. Unfortunately, it’s not even vegetarian and should be avoided.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Cheese Sandwich#Breakfast Sandwich#Cheddar Cheese#Cooking#Food Drink#Italian#Garlic Salt
Mashed

Panera's New Menu Items Are Inspired By Asian Comfort Foods

You can picture it now: When you walk through the doors of bakery-cafe chain. , you are immediately met with the fragrant aroma of freshly baked bread. What started out as just a few shops in Missouri, per Mental Floss, has transformed into fast-casual giant with over 2,100 locations across the country (via Panera). Unique in several ways, the pioneering chain was the first in the United States to introduce calorie counts to its menu, says USA Today, and was once billed as the healthiest fast food chain in the nation by Health Magazine. And that's not to mention that Panera's "You Pick 2" option has long been a game-changer for indecisive orderers everywhere.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Cinnamon and Pecan Granola [Vegan]

4 cups (360 g) rolled oats (gluten-free if needed) 1 cup (160 g) dried unsulphured apricots, roughly chopped. Preheat the oven to 325°F/160°C (150°C convection) and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the rolled oats, pecans, seeds and...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Jugo Verde [Vegan]

Thoroughly wash all the produce. Using a towel or just holding it carefully, prepare the nopales by cutting around both edges to remove the outer thorns. For the rest, run the edge of your knife in a horizontal fashion all over the pad until the thorns are gone. Turn it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
One Green Planet

Sesame Broccoli [Vegan]

Cook broccoli in boiling water to your liking, I like mine crunchy so I cook them around 4-5 minutes. Remove from boiling water then rinse in running cold water to stop it from cooking. In a pan add sesame oil and garlic, cook in low heat until garlic sizzles. Add...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Roasted Tomato With Broccoli and Red Onion Over Quinoa [Vegan]

1 large bunch of broccoli, cut into bite-size florets with short stems. 1 tablespoon (slow-roasted) tomato paste (regular tomato paste works too!) 2 cups cooked beans (I used a mix of black beans and black-eyed peas) 1/2 cup slow roasted tomatoes or sun-dried tomatoes. 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil (plus...
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Meatless Monday: Vegan Sandwiches from Oak House Deli

Oak House Deli has a wide variety of deli sandwiches and soups for both vegans and non-vegans, but much of their buzz comes from their 11 vegan sandwich selections, which feature a variety of vegan meats sourced both locally and from California and Minnesota. They're located at 603 S. Washington in Royal Oak. Check them out online, oakhousedeli.com.
ROYAL OAK, MI
One Green Planet

Lentil, Coconut and Spinach Dahl [Vegan]

Pour the oil into a large, deep saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes until it starts to soften. Add the garlic, grated ginger, fresh chili and tomato puree and stir for 3 to 4 minutes before adding the cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, turmeric and garam masala. Allow the spices to cook through for a few minutes, until everything in the pan is soft and fragrant.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Tomato Cobbler and Herb Cheese Biscuits [Vegan]

3 to 4 tablespoons cornstarch (4 for juicy tomatoes) 1/4 teaspoon dried basil, or 2 small leaves minced. 2 pounds tomatoes, cut into 1 inch chunks OR 2 pounds cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced in half OR 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes, drained. salt & pepper to taste. For...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Whole Wheat Carrot Cake [Vegan]

1 cup roughly chopped pineapple (or apple) 1 1/3 cup brown sugar (or jaggery powder) 1 big pinch green cardamom powder (elaichi) 1/2 cup coconut oil (or any neutral smelling oil) 1 heaped teaspoon baking soda. 2 tablespoon chopped nuts (cashews/almonds/walnuts) A handful of golden raisins. A pinch of salt.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]

1 1/2 cups + 3 tablespoons (400 g) Ash gourd wax gourd / winter melon. Wash, peel and remove the large seeds from the ash gourd. Peel the yellow skin off the lemon and cut into pieces. If using a young gourd, you can leave the seeds in. To Use...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vice

Easy Chopped Salad Recipe

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 12 ounces|342 grams iceberg lettuce, roughly chopped. 2 ounces|55 grams pitted castelvetrano olives (about 20), crushed by hand. 20 cherry tomatoes, halved. 8 pepperoncini, stemmed and thinly sliced. ¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced. DIRECTIONS. Pulse the bread in a...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Vegan Recipes Featuring Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are an age-old foodstuff that has, over the past few years, gained attention for its outstanding health benefits and nutrient profile. offer an incredible list of nutrients. One tablespoon of flax seeds provides 1.3 grams of protein, Vitamin B1 (8% of the RDI), Vitamin B6 (2% of the RDI) Folate (2% of the RDI), Calcium (2% of the RDI), Iron (2% of the RDI), Magnesium (7% of the RDI), Phosphorus (4% of the RDI), Potassium (2% of the RDI) as well as omega 3.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy