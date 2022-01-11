Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 630,000 Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. Specifically, these funds bought over 630,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLTR ) altogether, as the price of these ETFs were down on the day. Note that they are down a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 43,400 shares of Palantir and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) bought 591,571 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $10.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is down 38% in the past year and the other is down 13%.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 57,223 ARKF PATH UIPATH 242,567 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 41,304 ARKF SE SEA 49,913 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 298,961 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 176,579 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 13,200 ARKF SQ BLOCK 6,600 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 49,498 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 31,800 ARKG NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 61,324 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 54,800 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 50,000 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 21,900 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 9,614 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 86,295 ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 101,100 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 269,581 ARKK SQ BLOCK 11,910 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 69,400 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 43,400 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 21,000 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 409,351 ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 401,538 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 591,571 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 18,583 ARKQ XPEV XPENG 14,859 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 30,015 ARKQ SSYS STRATASYS 23,800 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 47,455 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 23,400 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 117,333 ARKX PATH UIPATH 28,137

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

