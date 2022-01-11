Danish ex-intelligence head suspected of leaking information

Head of Foreign Intelligence of Denmark, Lars Finsen, Is in custody today for his involvement in a “high-secret” information leak broadcast by the public radio and television station DR. Two Danish intelligence services are located In the cycle of alleged corruption Since the arrest of four current and former employees in December, he has been charged with leaking top-secret information, a case that tarnishes the reputation of the country’s services abroad. Finsen is the only one in custody while the investigation continues. News broadcast by DR and other Danish media, while appearing in court today The ban on publishing the case was lifted. “I want the charges to be dropped and I admit my innocence,” a judge in Finzen told reporters at the hearing. Decided to extend his custody until February 4th, According to the Ritzau news agency. The prosecution declined to comment on the case and the case Reuters He could not immediately be reached for comment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO