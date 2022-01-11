ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish ex-intelligence head suspected of leaking information

By JAN M. OLSEN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The man who has headed both of Denmark's intelligence agencies at different times has been detained for over a month on suspicion of 'œdisclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services,' a Danish court has revealed. The revelation has sparked speculation that Lars Findsen...

