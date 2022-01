Temperatures are in the mid to upper teens out the door. Roads will not be a huge concern, but there will still be some slick spots here and there. With the possibility of a rain/snow mix the rest of Sunday night, that could create a few new slick spots out the door overnight. Still, temperatures do warm up into the mid to upper 20s for most of the area (especially warmer out west along and west of I-35). Clouds will remain prominent over us. They keep us warmer early on out the door for work. As long as you give yourself a couple extra minutes in case roads have not been adequately plowed (which a lot of them have), then you should not run into any problems.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO