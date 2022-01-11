ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass Amherst poll finds finds waning support for job President Joe Biden is doing

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — President Joe Biden is approaching one year in the oval office and a new poll is shedding new light on how Americans feel about the job he's doing. According...

The Independent

After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on

From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that.“End this uncivil war,” he implored Americans on Jan. 20, 2021. Of the pathogen, he said: “We can overcome this deadly virus." Neither malady has abated. For Biden, it's been a year of lofty ambitions grounded by the unrelenting pandemic, a tough hand in Congress, a harrowing end to a foreign war and rising fears for the future of democracy itself. Biden...
CBS News

President Joe Biden: The first year

It is a cliché of politics that candidates campaign in poetry, but govern in prose. But at President Joe Biden's inauguration, Amanda Gorman's poetry anticipated the rough prose to come:. "We lift our gaze not to what stands between us,. but what stands before us. …. We've seen a...
Deadline

Joe Biden To Hold Formal Press Conference As Presidency Nears One-Year Mark

Joe Biden will hold a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, the day before his presidency hits the one-year mark. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at the daily briefing on Friday. “The president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” she said. The solo press conference will be his first solo press conference at the White House since March 25. According to Mark Knoller of CBS News, Biden also has had five solo news conferences on foreign trips and two joint press conferences at the White House with foreign leaders. News organizations and the White House Correspondents’ Association have been pressing the White House for more access, but the administration has noted that the president takes questions from the reporters, multiple times during a given week. But reporters say that those more informal encounters, often with shouted questions, don’t compare to the formal news conferences and their opportunities for follow ups. Biden indicated that another press conference was in the works on Thursday, when NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked him, “Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President. We would look forward to that.” “Me too,” he said in response.    
The Independent

Biden supporters 'apoplectic' one year into his presidency

Just over a year ago, millions of energized young people, women, voters of color and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the White House But 12 months into his presidency, many describe a coalition in crisis.Leading voices across Biden's diverse political base openly decry the slow pace of progress on key campaign promises. The frustration was especially pronounced this past week after Biden's push for voting rights legislation effectively stalled, intensifying concerns in his party that fundamental democratic principles are at risk and reinforcing a broader sense that the president is faltering at a moment of...
Deadline

Joe Biden Appoints Star Jones To U.S. Commission For The Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Star Jones, who will become the host and judge on Divorce Court later this year, has another new gig: A presidential appointment to a U.S. commission. President Joe Biden tapped Jones to serve as one of the members of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, an agency which is tasked with identifying and reporting monuments, historic buildings and cemeteries in Eastern and Central Europe “that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens,” according to the law that created it in 1985. Jones, a former homicide prosecutor, was one of the original co-hosts of The View. She’s a principal of Instant Impact Group, LLC, which advises on diversity and equity programs. She also served as president and board director of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., and of the International Association of Women. Biden also appointed six others to the commission, including G. Jonathan Greenwald, Nicole Mavis Isaac, Nancy Kaufman, Michael Marquardt, Maureen Pikarski and Bill Shaheen. The commission was set up to ensure that such sites — historically important for populations impacted by Nazism and communism — are preserved. Jones will replace Faith Jenkins as the judge on Divorce Court this fall. The latest incarnation of the show started in 1999.
Boston Globe

Biden public approval rating stands at 41 percent, 10 percent drop from last spring, according to UMass Amherst poll

President Biden’s current approval rating stands at 41 percent, a 10-point drop from last spring, according to a new poll from UMass Amherst political science experts. The nationwide poll, UMass said Tuesday in a statement, queried 1,000 Americans, 53 percent of whom “disapprove of the president’s performance and 41 percent approve of the job Biden has done so far.” Six percent of respondents said they weren’t sure, according to the poll data.
WLKY.com

Poll finds Trump, Biden voters split on Jan. 6 investigations

WASHINGTON — Nearly a year after a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new national poll revisited how Americans feel about the insurrection and who they hold responsible. The UMass Amherst poll results are based on 1,000 interviews conducted between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. Many of the questions included in the revisited topics the researchers first studied in April.
Washington Times

Joe Biden has really sucky poll numbers

If President Joe Biden had any ambitions to ring in the new year with newfound favorability among the American people, he can put that dream back in the box. His most recent poll numbers show he’s opened 2022 with a near five-point trail to Donald Trump in a fictional matchup.
