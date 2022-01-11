Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Dumps Nearly 900,000 Shares of JD.com
A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 900,000 shares of JD.com Inc. ( NASDAQ: JD ) altogether, as the prices of these funds were all down about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are down a fair amount over the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) sold 267,594 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) parted with 616,090 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $61.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fintech ETF is down 29% and the robotics ETF is down more than 13% over the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
|28,477
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|267,594
|ARKF
|WDAY
|WORKDAY
|74,028
|ARKF
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|138,101
|ARKG
|EVGN
|EVOGENE
|27,599
|ARKG
|AQB
|AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES
|280,755
|ARKG
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS
|326,031
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN
|258,206
|ARKQ
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS
|1,044
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE
|69,931
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.COM
|616,090
|ARKX
|ESLT
|ELBIT SYSTEMS
|2,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
