Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Dumps Nearly 900,000 Shares of JD.com

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 900,000 shares of JD.com Inc. ( NASDAQ: JD ) altogether, as the prices of these funds were all down about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are down a fair amount over the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) sold 267,594 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) parted with 616,090 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $61.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fintech ETF is down 29% and the robotics ETF is down more than 13% over the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 28,477 ARKF JD JD.COM 267,594 ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 74,028 ARKF DOCU DOCUSIGN 138,101 ARKG EVGN EVOGENE 27,599 ARKG AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES 280,755 ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 326,031 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 258,206 ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 1,044 ARKQ TER TERADYNE 69,931 ARKQ JD JD.COM 616,090 ARKX ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS 2,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

