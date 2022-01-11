ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Dumps Nearly 900,000 Shares of JD.com

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXJgX_0diT5aOl00 A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly 900,000 shares of JD.com Inc. ( NASDAQ: JD ) altogether, as the prices of these funds were all down about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are down a fair amount over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) sold 267,594 shares of JD.com, while Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) parted with 616,090 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $61.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fintech ETF is down 29% and the robotics ETF is down more than 13% over the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE 28,477
ARKF JD JD.COM 267,594
ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 74,028
ARKF DOCU DOCUSIGN 138,101
ARKG EVGN EVOGENE 27,599
ARKG AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES 280,755
ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 326,031
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 258,206
ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 1,044
ARKQ TER TERADYNE 69,931
ARKQ JD JD.COM 616,090
ARKX ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS 2,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
Motley Fool

3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

One company is leader in the booming IT observability and cybersecurity markets. One is a high-growth esports platform down 87% from its highs. One is a fintech that's trading like a profit-less tech stock but will become a highly profitable bank by next year. In 2020, there was no bigger...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Opens Position in Company Merging With Stablecoin Giant Circle: Report

Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is buying up shares of a special-purpose acquisitions company (SPAC) that is merging with a prominent stablecoin firm. According to a report from MarketWatch, Wood’s ARK Fintech Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) spent $705,820 on 69,300 shares of Concord Acquisition Corporation (CND), a SPAC that recently announced it would be merging with stablecoin firm Circle.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF reportedly buys 6.93M shares of SPAC merging with Circle

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has reportedly purchased 6.93 million shares of the special purchase acquisition company, or SPAC, that is merging with Circle, for $70.6 million through the company’s ARK Fintech Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF). This purchase would represent a new position for the ETF, according to MarketWatch. Ark...
STOCKS
