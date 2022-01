Classic Sci Fi TV: Our ongoing look back at many of the classics of science fiction and fantasy television. What Is It? Earth is attacked by the Gamilon Empire and the planet bombs used by the aliens force the survivors to move underground due to the radiation. But that is just a temporary solution as the radiation will eventually eradicate all life on Earth. Queen Starsha of the planet Iscandar contacts the remaining humans and informs them that she possesses “Cosmo DNA” which can clear the radiation. A sunken battleship from past wars is repurposed into a space cruiser and named the Argo and it sets off on a perilous journey to Iscandar with the Gamilons trying to stop them from reaching their destination. Subsequent seasons dealt with the Argo taking on other alien threats to Earth.

