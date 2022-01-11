ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTokers Say This Dark Spot-Fading Gel’s Results are “Insane”

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cl2A8_0diT4LJl00

We told you about Topicals back in August 2020, when we learned the new, WOC-owned skincare brand’s investors included Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, entrepreneur and DJ Hannah Bronfman and Insecure ‘s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. Yes, seriously major. More than a year later, and Topicals’ Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration is going viral on TikTok after becoming a best-seller at Sephora. Allow us to explain why.

“We founded Topicals because we saw the need to create a community around skin for Gen Z consumers, specifically one that destigmatized visible skin conditions,” Olamide Olowe, Topicals CEO and co-founder previously told STYLECASTER . “The beauty industry has left people — particularly people of color with skin conditions — out of the conversation, and Topicals seeks to change this narrative. We want to make the experience around the treatment and management of chronic skin conditions fun and more like self-care.”

One of those skin conditions is hyperpigmentation, those frustrating dark spots that pop up after cystic acne (especially if you pick at the pimple), sun exposure or other damage to the skin. They can be tough to get rid of but one of Topicals hero products is said to have “insane” results on all skin tones: the Faded Serum.



Faded Serum for Dark Spots… $36


Buy Now

We were especially impressed by TikToker @ niicey_bonita who posted her skincare journey over 2020-2021. She wrote in the comments of her video that “the only product that I’ve been consistent with and helped my hyperpigmentation is Faded cream by Topicals.” She added later: “Consistency is key.” She is glowing in both her before and after videos but you can really see how confident she became with clearer skin.

And then there’s TiKToker @ kileekearns who recently made a video about her own incredible results. “I have hormonal acne and sensitive skin and any time I try a new product out, my skin’s like no ,” she says. But she saw people raving about it on TikTok with the same skin type as her so she tried it on her “hyperpigmentation and redness spots.” She says it worked to lighten them, even just using a little bit and working her way up. “The results of this [are] insane,” she says.

So, what’s in it that’s so magical? Well, there are a few things but the hero is tranexamic acid that helps reduce the look of dark patches and post-blemish marks. It does have a bit of a sulfur smell so just know that going into it. I’ve smelled this gel cream before and the scent didn’t bother me. I’d prefer it to smell like what’s in it then be masked by perfumes. Also in the formula is niacinamide to help even skin tone and azelaic acid to brighten and provide that antioxidant support.

Like many dark spot-fading products with powerhouse ingredients, the brand recommends you use a thin layer once a week and then work up to two to three times a week. And as always, be sure to use sun protection as your skin may be more sensitive.

Surprisingly, Topicals Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration isn’t sold out at Sephora yet so you might want to grab it now while you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0diT4LJl00

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Bottleneck Bangs Are the New Curtain Bangs & Celebs Are Loving Them

In 2021, it felt like everyone and their mother — and every celebrity — got curtain bangs. We’re talking Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the list goes on and on. The ’70s style felt low-key enough for everyday errands but when you turned up the volume, felt glam as hell. Now, there’s a new bang trend gaining speed and it’s just as chic: bottleneck bangs. Celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins have recently turned their more blunt, choppy bangs into bottleneck bangs to gorgeous results. But WTF are they, exactly? “The bottleneck bang is fringe that’s shorter in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Oil Is So ‘Magical,’ They Stopped Wearing Makeup

When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to rescue your complexion from the season’s cold wrath. It illuminates your complexion by coating your skin in cold-pressed, nutrient-rich extracts.  “Throw your makeup away,” wrote one fan,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Try

As you grow older, adjusting your makeup application to flatter your complexion can make all the difference in your appearance. Sticking to techniques that worked in your 20’s may be second nature by now, but tailoring your makeup to lift and highlight the skin while drawing attention to the high points of your face will do the most for enhancing your youthful glow. If you’re experiencing the natural side effects of aging in the form of sagging or drooping skin, there are eyeshadow application techniques to avoid, and some which can allow you to smooth your lids and look younger than before.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Bronfman
Person
Issa Rae
Refinery29

15 Fresh New Year Haircut Trends Predicted By Top Stylists

2021 was an incredible year for hair. Trends were born left, right and centre as celebrities, influencers and TikTokers made a case for the coolest cuts. We're talking curtain bangs and '70s waves, through to the mullet (DIY and salon pro) not to mention the iconic shag. But it seems the New Year is shaping up to be just as innovative and Instagram-worthy.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Dark Skin#Skin Tone#Skin Type#Woc#Netflix#Sephora#Tiktoker Niicey Bonita
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
In Style

My Hair Has Never Looked Fuller Thanks to This $9 Styling Cream

When it comes to my hair, I have one rule: all glam, all the time. Truth be told, I have longed for thick, voluminous hair for as long as I can remember. You see, I grew up in Texas, where the beauty parlor mantra was always 'The higher the hair, the closer to God.' Cute and quippy as it is, this Southern sentiment still rings true for me today and likely explains why big, bombshell hair scores points in my beauty book.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

15 best anti-ageing serums that target wrinkles, dark spots and dullness

Packed full of active ingredients, serums are one of the most vital steps of your skincare routine – particularly when it comes to anti-ageing.With many not realising their importance, these skincare saviours are the ones often left out of your regimen. Yet, it’s such a simple step – nestling neatly between your toner and moisturiser, these potent formulas do so much more than a regular moisturiser.Given the strength and density of the crucial ingredients in their make-up, they can perform skin-saving miracles – targeting fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, dark spots and dullness – to ultimately achieve a more youthful look.You’ll...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

This anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set gives me thicker, fuller hair

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Is It Possible to Reverse Thinning Hair? We Asked a Dermatologist

Many women and female-identifying people suffer from hair loss and thinning. It can be difficult to talk about as its emotional, psychological and physical effects can be long lasting and overwhelming. Many people wonder if thinning hair can be reversed or prevented, and where to start in their daily haircare routines. For this and other answers to common hair loss and thinning questions, SheFinds reached out to dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Bailey, founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Anti-Aging Hair Trends Women Over 40 Should Try

Navigating countless trendy hairstyles and products is hard enough already, so add on the effects of thinning and aging hair and it becomes another challenge. We spoke to hair experts and dermatologists about three main hair trends and styles women over 40 can utilize to highlight their timeless beauty, and these are the top looks and products they recommend.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Cutest Chin-Length Layered Bobs for a Fresh, Short Look

A chin-length layered bob is a voluminous haircut brimming with sophistication and style. Strands are cut to various lengths to form flattering shapes and suit most women. Although short hair requires less effort to look polished, styling is yet a must. Explore that potential of your tresses’ cut. Style it...
HAIR CARE
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Vitamin C Serum Makes Skin So Glowy & Smooth, Shoppers Are Calling it a ‘Real Life Filter’

There’s an entire universe of skincare on Amazon, and it’s so vast that it would take light years to go through every product. Even if you filter results to show only the things you’re looking for, it would still take a lot of patience. If you’re on the hunt to find the best vitamin C serum for your skin, let us guide you in the right direction. TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum needs to be at the top of your list—it has over 60,000 five-star reviews and is on sale now for just $20. This shopper-loved vitamin C serum improves wrinkles, dullness...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy