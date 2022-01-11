TikTokers Say This Dark Spot-Fading Gel’s Results are “Insane”

We told you about Topicals back in August 2020, when we learned the new, WOC-owned skincare brand’s investors included Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, entrepreneur and DJ Hannah Bronfman and Insecure ‘s Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. Yes, seriously major. More than a year later, and Topicals’ Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration is going viral on TikTok after becoming a best-seller at Sephora. Allow us to explain why.

“We founded Topicals because we saw the need to create a community around skin for Gen Z consumers, specifically one that destigmatized visible skin conditions,” Olamide Olowe, Topicals CEO and co-founder previously told STYLECASTER . “The beauty industry has left people — particularly people of color with skin conditions — out of the conversation, and Topicals seeks to change this narrative. We want to make the experience around the treatment and management of chronic skin conditions fun and more like self-care.”

One of those skin conditions is hyperpigmentation, those frustrating dark spots that pop up after cystic acne (especially if you pick at the pimple), sun exposure or other damage to the skin. They can be tough to get rid of but one of Topicals hero products is said to have “insane” results on all skin tones: the Faded Serum.

We were especially impressed by TikToker @ niicey_bonita who posted her skincare journey over 2020-2021. She wrote in the comments of her video that “the only product that I’ve been consistent with and helped my hyperpigmentation is Faded cream by Topicals.” She added later: “Consistency is key.” She is glowing in both her before and after videos but you can really see how confident she became with clearer skin.

And then there’s TiKToker @ kileekearns who recently made a video about her own incredible results. “I have hormonal acne and sensitive skin and any time I try a new product out, my skin’s like no ,” she says. But she saw people raving about it on TikTok with the same skin type as her so she tried it on her “hyperpigmentation and redness spots.” She says it worked to lighten them, even just using a little bit and working her way up. “The results of this [are] insane,” she says.

So, what’s in it that’s so magical? Well, there are a few things but the hero is tranexamic acid that helps reduce the look of dark patches and post-blemish marks. It does have a bit of a sulfur smell so just know that going into it. I’ve smelled this gel cream before and the scent didn’t bother me. I’d prefer it to smell like what’s in it then be masked by perfumes. Also in the formula is niacinamide to help even skin tone and azelaic acid to brighten and provide that antioxidant support.

Like many dark spot-fading products with powerhouse ingredients, the brand recommends you use a thin layer once a week and then work up to two to three times a week. And as always, be sure to use sun protection as your skin may be more sensitive.

Surprisingly, Topicals Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration isn’t sold out at Sephora yet so you might want to grab it now while you can.