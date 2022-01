The Buffalo Bills handed the New England Patriots their worst playoff loss under Bill Belichick. The Bills walked away with a 47-17 victory and Josh Allen finished the night throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for 66 yards. Buffalo had 174 yards on the ground and they scored a touchdown on every possession outside of the final one. Mac Jones threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — but, he struggled mightily while playing from behind.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO