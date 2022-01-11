ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Legend Sidney Poitier and Beloved Comedian Bob Saget Honored on PEOPLE Covers

By Stephanie Wenger
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood is reeling from the loss of two celebrated stars. In this week's dual PEOPLE cover stories, family and friends pay tribute to legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at the age of 94, and Full House star Bob Saget, who died Sunday at 65 years old. Poitier...

people.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’

The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star. Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
Washington State
Indy100

Hulk Hogan ‘makes evidence-free claim’ that Betty White and Sidney Poitier were killed by vaccines

Wrestling Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made a shocking evidence-free claim that comedian Betty White and Sidney Poitier passed away due to the Covid-19 vaccine.On Sunday, comedian Josh Pray posted a video about comedian and Full House star Bob Saget and his unexpected death.In the video’s comments, one viewer speculated that Saget’s death was linked to his vaccine.“Wellll many directions we can go with this, but I will take jab for $500, Alex,” the person wrote.Hogan appeared to respond to that person’s comment in agreement in a now-deleted post.“100 per cent Betty and Sidney were also jabbed [they’re] dropping...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
CinemaBlend

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Statement In Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65. Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. Less than a week before his death, Bob Saget opened up about previously testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear when he had the disease, though it seems he was not battling it at the time of his death because he performed a comedy show in Florida the day prior. No cause of death has been given for the comedian, who passed away at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. Authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.
ORLANDO, FL
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closer Weekly

Bob Saget Left Behind a Massive Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Full House’ Star Made Before His Unexpected Death

Late Full House star Bob Saget left a lasting impact on the world of television sitcoms and standup comedy. The actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, and left behind a massive net worth after a tremendous four decades-long career.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Bob Saget's Initial Autopsy Results, Details Around His Death Released

A Florida chief medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play" in the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead on Sunday at the age of 65. TMZ reported the Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos star was found unresponsive in a room by hotel security at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he was pronounced dead on the scene. Saget on Saturday performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour that had dates booked through June.
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
CELEBRITIES

