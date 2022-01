There were two players that really stood out in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. The first is obviously goalie Louis Domingue, who pretty much stole the game with a 40-save effort in his first start as a member of the Penguins. Given his career resume to this point I am not sure if he is a realistic option for the backup goalie spot, but he did exactly what the Penguins needed him to do in a spot start. Nothing at all wrong with that.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO