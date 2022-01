Following the three-judge panel’s ruling on North Carolina’s latest Redistricting case yesterday, the North Carolina Republican-led Legislature has filed a motion that North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls recuse herself from the case. The defendant’s reasoning for recusal is due to Justice Earls’ relationship with two parties involved in the lawsuit; The Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ) and The National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC). Earls was a founder of the SCSJ and lead attorney until her resignation in 2017 to run for the Supreme Court.

