Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for January 11

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjvLj_0diT3Qjd00

Mulch fire sparks in Fort Myers, dog found dumped in DeSoto County, CDC recommends 4th COVID-19 shot for some, and a cool start ahead of a breezy day.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell, Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Lauren Hope have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

