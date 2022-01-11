ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

FirstHealth names Land president of southern region, administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kj848_0diT2t6N00

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas has announced that longtime Richmond County resident Christy Land, MSN, R.N., has been named president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond.

“FirstHealth’s leadership team and the MRH-Richmond search committee interviewed several candidates, and Christy’s commitment to MRH-Richmond and the community was paramount in her selection,” said Jonathan Davis, MPH, chief operating officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “We are proud of Christy’s many successes at MRH-Richmond over the years and look forward to her continued contributions in her new role.”

Land has more than 24 years of health care experience and has served in a number of leadership and nursing roles throughout her career.

She currently serves as administrative director, clinical performance at MRH-Richmond. In this role, Land has responsibility for quality, patient safety, emergency management and discharge planning.

Land has several years of experience in critical care, emergency room and cardiac cath lab nursing, and she served as clinical director of the intensive care unit at MRH-Richmond for almost five years before being promoted to director, clinical performance.

Land earned her associate degree in nursing from Richmond Community College and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in nursing with concentration in executive nursing administration from the University of South Alabama.

Land serves on the board for the Richmond County Partnership for Children and the Richmond County Local Emergency Planning Committee. She also volunteers with the Richmond County United Way, Richmond Community College and Rockingham Parks and Recreation.

A native of South Carolina, Land has lived in Richmond County for 24 years. She and her husband Bryan have two children. Land’s first day in her new role will be Feb. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Center sponsoring a month-long food drive

LAURINBURG — With a New Year comes some of the same needs. HearingLife is stepping up to help the needy in the community with a food drive that runs through Feb. 14. Community members can donate items like canned goods, cereal, paper products and hygiene items at the HearimgLife office located at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

UNCP Homecoming Royalty to sponsor coat drive

PEMBROKE – The UNC-Pembroke Homecoming Royalty will co-host a coat/jacket drive on campus January 17-21 in partnership with the Office of Community and Civic Engagement. Donations of new or gently used coats and jackets are being accepted at various drop-off locations: Chavis University Center mall; Student Hub, Chavis University Center Room 225; CARE Resource Center, Ebert Building, 902 Dogwood Lane, Pembroke, during regular hours of operation (hours available at uncp.edu/crc).
PEMBROKE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

ROWLAND — One person has been hospitalized after a Friday morning shooting, according to the police chief here. The male, whose name or age was not released, was shot about 12:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Canal and Leach streets, according to Chief of Police Hubert Graham. He...
ROWLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Rockingham, NC
Health
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
Laurinburg Exchange

Nicholson earns SCTC Foundation Community Award

LAURINBURG — RJ Nicholson, a senior at Scotland High School, was recently selected by the SCTC Foundation as the recipient of the SCTC Foundation Community Award. Nicholson was selected out of 26 candidates and was a unanimous choice. “I am so proud to make RJ as our 2021-2022 recipient,”...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Laurinburg Exchange

Dr. Lowery is named CMO at SHCS

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System has named Dr. Shelly Lowery as senior vice president and the new chief medical officer for the system. She became the CMO and executive over Scotland Physicians Network in 2017 and will maintain this role as well. “I am excited and confident that...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Pre-pharmacy tech classes offered for free

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is offering free pre-pharmacy technician classes that will help people brush up on skills they will need to be successful in the Pharmacy Technician I program. The Pre-pharmacy Tech Math class will be held Jan. 24 to March 16 on Mondays and Wednesdays from...
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

New business creation record smashed in 2021

RALEIGH – New business creations in 2021 outpaced every other year on record according to N.C. Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall, and they have more than doubled from 2017. Overall, nearly 1.7 million new businesses have been created during Sec. Marshall’s administration. Final calendar year new business...
ECONOMY
Laurinburg Exchange

MLK Day closings in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, so many businesses, as well as federal, state city and county offices, will be closed in observance of the holiday. Following are the closings around Scotland County:. — All county offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel such as...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hospital#Southern Region#Parks And Recreation#Msn#Mrh Richmond#Firsthealth#Mph#Land
Laurinburg Exchange

Schools have a COVID contingency plan ready if needed

LAURINBURG — In its first meeting of the new year, the Scotland County Board of Education got an update on the district’s plans for dealing with rising COVID cases. Scotland County has reported 1,081 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Board Chair Rick Singletary asked if the school system could shift immediately to remote learning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Cape Fear Valley Health facilities restrict visitation

FAYETTEVILLE — Because of local positivity rates of COVID-19 reaching the highest levels seen so far during the pandemic and increasing rates of COVID-19 admissions, Cape Fear Valley Health System’s facilities will further restrict visitation. The restrictions, which were to go into effect on Friday, will allow one...
HEALTH SERVICES
Laurinburg Exchange

UNC Health urges appropriate use of ER

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern is asking the public to not seek care from the emergency department for COVID-19 testing or treatment of mild symptoms. “We need to make sure that care is appropriate for the need, and the emergency department is intended for extreme medical emergencies, such as heart attack, stroke, trauma and severe injuries,” said Renae Taylor, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief nurse executive.
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Laurinburg Exchange

2022 Aviation Art Contest deadline extended

RALEIGH – The deadline for the 2022 Aviation Art Contest has been extended to Jan. 18 due to ongoing circumstances caused by the pandemic. The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages all North Carolina students between 6 and 17 years old to submit their artwork. This year’s theme is “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”
RALEIGH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy