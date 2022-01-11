ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Only a quarter of catch-up tutoring sessions accessed through Randstad

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTlPf_0diT2n3F00

Around a quarter of catch-up tutoring courses for this academic year have been delivered by the provider of the Government’s flagship tuition scheme, figures reveal.

Headteachers suggest schools are finding the system “confusing and difficult” to navigate.

More than 300,000 tutoring courses began last term under the school-led tutoring route, but only 72,000 courses began under schemes coordinated by chosen provider Randstad, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.

Randstad, the company which was awarded the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) contract this year, has faced criticism for lacking the capacity or competence to deliver the scheme “effectively”.

Last month, Nick Bent, chief executive of the Tutor Trust, one of the partners delivering tutoring in schools, told MPs that Randstad did not “have enough staff or the right expertise” and there were “problems” with the tuition hub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfrcA_0diT2n3F00

The DfE has said it is working closely with Randstad to make sure numbers continue to rise and tutoring continues to reach the students who need it.

Randstad is the supplier of the NTP – the flagship scheme for helping pupils to catch up with learning loss – this academic year after the £25 million contract was awarded to the company in June.

A separate school-led tutoring route was announced in June last year, with schools receiving £579 million directly to employ their own catch-up tutors.

The DfE has said it is “on track” to deliver their target of two million tuition courses this academic year, with 302,000 courses starting last term and an estimated 230,000 accessed through the school-led tutoring programme.

An estimated 52,000 starts have been made by pupils on courses provided through the Tuition Partners’ scheme so far this academic year, while 20,000 starts have been made by pupils under the Academic Mentors’ scheme, both of which are coordinated by Randstad.

The 52,000 starts represent only 10% of the company’s target of 524,000 sessions while the estimated 20,000 pupils supported through the Academic Mentor programme equates to less than 8% of the 252,000 target for 2021/22.

Headteachers have said the figures for take-up of the programme under Randstad are “significantly less impressive” than those for school-led routes,  and that schools report they find accessing support through the external partner route “confusing and difficult”.

Karen Guthrie, programme director of the NTP at Randstad, is due to be questioned by MPs about the company’s performance in running the contract during a Commons’ Education Select Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Randstad has been contacted for comment.

Geoff Barton General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said that it was “pleasing” to see up to 230,000 pupils who had seen their education “badly disrupted” by the pandemic being offered one-to-one support.

“Some of these young people will have so far only received a first session of tutoring but it is a positive start,” he said, adding that schools knew their pupils’ learning needs “better than anyone and will appreciate being able to stay in control of the tutoring support on offer”.

But he added that in comparison, the “figures returned by the Government’s chosen tuition partner Randstad are significantly less impressive and it comes as no surprise to learn that schools are opting to keep tuition in-house as opposed to outsourcing it”.

Schools have told us that they find accessing tuition support through the National Tutoring Programme confusing and difficult

Nick Brook, NAHT

Mr Barton said ASCL had said schools were finding it difficult to place their trust “in an external provider” and that the Government’s decision “to use an expensive commercial partner has backfired”.

“It should place its faith firmly in the teaching profession to repair the damage to education suffered by so many of our young people,” he said.

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT said: “Schools have told us that they find accessing tuition support through the National Tutoring Programme confusing and difficult. The numbers for the national scheme are, without question, disappointingly low.”

He said that the figures released on Tuesday showed that schools were “stepping forward to arrange their own tutoring support for pupils” using the “more flexible” school-led route in spite of issues with the national scheme.

Given that funding had been made available in the autumn term and training for tutors had begun in November, he said schools had “done well to commence tuition for nearly a quarter of a million pupils”.

“This shows real appetite for tutoring but that schools aren’t finding the national route accessible,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the story behind these numbers is that there are still many children that would benefit from tutoring support who are not getting it. Too many schools report that there are simply no tutors available that meet their needs.

“The Government’s tutoring revolution risks stalling unless more is done to ensure that high quality, easy-to-access tutoring support is available to every school, for all pupils that need it, in every single part of the country.”

Schools Minister Robin Walker said: “We are now seeing the real reach and impact of the unprecedented investment this Government is making in supporting children’s education recovery.

“Every pupil – wherever they live – should be supported to get back on track and reach their potential, and that’s what this tutoring programme is doing.

“We know there is still work to do, but it’s hugely encouraging to see so many students from all backgrounds have been directly reached through the Government’s tutoring programme, and I encourage all schools to take advantage of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Upwork Expands Freelancers’ Benefits Access With Catch Partnership

Freelance platform Upwork on Monday (Jan. 10) partnered with portable benefits program Catch to provide access to healthcare benefits and personal payroll to independent workers who have Upwork accounts. Recent Upwork research shows that 36% of the entire U.S. workforce freelanced in 2021. Catch gives freelancers, contractors and other independent...
BUSINESS
The Independent

About 12,000 students to be deployed across NHS to tackle pandemic

About 12,000 students will be deployed across Scotland’s health service to help fight Covid-19, the Scottish Government has said.With 3,000 nursing and midwifery students being sent on placement this month, a further 7,000 students will placed throughout next month.A further 1,500 allied health professional students and 500 paramedic students will also be deployed next month.Placements in active healthcare settings form part of a number of university courses.Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf “wholeheartedly” thanked the students who would be supporting healthcare.“As part of their professional programme of education, and throughout the pandemic, these students have worked tirelessly to support our NHS...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Long Covid: Poorest patients denied specialist NHS treatment

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Recruitment in financial services hits pre-pandemic levels, report finds

Recruitment in the City of London’s financial district hit levels not seen since before the pandemic in the final three months of 2021, according to new data.There was a 40% increase in the number of jobs available in the City in the final three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019 and a 118% jump when compared with the end of 2020 as the UK was in lockdown and under restrictions.Global professional services recruiter Morgan McKinley found that financial workers were also keen to look for new opportunities, with a 34% increase in job seekers compared to...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Walker
The Independent

Cutting self-isolation period will not fix country’s sick pay problem – TUC

More than 250,000 workers were self-isolating last month without decent sick pay or any sick pay at all, a new study has suggested.The TUC said reducing the self-isolation period to five days will not fix the country’s “sick pay problem”.The union organisation said workers on low or no sick pay face the “impossible choice” of self-isolating and facing hardship, or putting food on the table but potentially spreading the virus.The TUC said its research estimated that around 267,800 workers in private firms were self-isolating without decent sick pay or any sick pay at all in mid-December.No-one should be forced to choose...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Skill Up Step Up: Charity that gets young people ‘work-ready’ boosted by our campaign

A charity that transforms the lives of unemployed young people by providing a leg-up into the workplace will be able to help more youngsters thanks to our Skill Up Step Up campaign.First Rung was named today as the latest beneficiary over two years of our £1million campaign in partnership with Barclays LifeSkills.The charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in developing their skills and finding employment, has seen an increase in demand from people aged 18 and over who have missed out on two years’ worth of opportunities due to the pandemic.First Rung can now provide these young people with pre-apprenticeship...
CHARITIES
The Independent

‘No payments’ for unvaccinated healthcare staff sacked in mandatory jab plans

Unvaccinated healthcare staff in England face being sacked without an exit payment, an official document shows.Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.Healthcare employers have been told that from the following day – February 4 – unjabbed staff should be invited to a meeting and told that a potential outcome may be dismissal.Whilst organisations are encouraged to explore redeployment, the general principles which apply in a redundancy exercise are not applicable here, and it is important that managers are aware of thisGuidance...
WORLD
The Independent

A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling.But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York City classrooms, and the subsequent quarantines, sent her kids back to learning from home. Without personal devices for each child, Schneider said they were largely left to do nothing while stuck at home.“So there you go again, with no computer, and you’re back to square one...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#Government#Headteachers#The Tutor Trust#Dfe#Ntp#The Tuition Partners#The Academic Mentors
The Independent

Over a million women could quit jobs due to lack of menopause support

More than a million British women feel under pressure to quit their jobs due to menopause symptoms, as the majority of workplaces don’t have any menopause support in place, new research has found.A survey of 2,000 women currently experiencing menopause symptoms across the UK found that menopause is the second top issue impacting women’s careers, second only to having children.Nearly three-quarters (70 per cent) of respondents said they needed to take time off as a result of their menopause symptoms, but did not tell their employer the real reason they needed to take time off.A quarter (24 per cent) of...
JOBS
The Independent

Health board reintroduces essential-visits-only policy to ease pressure on staff

A health board in Scotland has reintroduced essential visits only at all of its hospitals and inpatient services.NHS Lanarkshire said it has enforced the restriction due to pressures on staff amid a surge in Covid cases and staff absences.Earlier this week the health board announced all GP practices will move to “managed suspension of services”, which means doctors will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care, a move Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie described as “unprecedented”.Essential visits, according to the health board, only permit visits to patients where not seeing a family member would “cause particular distress or...
HEALTH
The Independent

Social care for elderly and vulnerable rationed as Covid hits staff

More than half of councils in England are resorting to exceptional measures to ration social care, a survey has found.The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is forcing so many staff to take sick leave or self-isolate that the systems can no longer cope with rising demand, according to council chiefs.They dubbed the situation “a worsening national emergency”.Carers have increased the hours of homecare delivered to older people to record levels, councils report - but they still cannot keep up with the numbers requiring care.   More than half of directors of social services who responded to the survey said that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

At-risk 12 to 15-year-olds eligible for booster doses from Monday

Clinically vulnerable 12 to 15-years-olds who are most at risk from coronavirus will be able to get their Covid booster jab from Monday.Around 500 children will be eligible, including those receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy, those with leukaemia, diabetes, chronic diseases or severe mental illness, and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.They are entitled to their booster three months after their two primary vaccine doses, while severely immunosuppressed children can get their booster after a third primary dose.It is vital that our youngest and most at-risk get their top-up dose of protection as soon as possibleNHS vaccine programme lead...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department for Education
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands more women tested for ADHD last year

Hundreds of thousands more women tested themselves for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder last year than previously with the proportion of women seeking tests now far outnumbering men, new figures show.Exclusive data, seen by The Independent, shows around 7,700 women took an online test verified by health professionals to see if they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in 2019, but this figure soared to around 254,400 women last year.Health professionals note there has also been a rise in women being diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental disorder – warning ADHD is wrongly seen as a male condition due to symptoms often presenting...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Fall in Covid hospital numbers offers ‘great hope’, says HSE chief

The latest Covid-19 data suggests Ireland can feel “great hope”, the HSE chief has said.Paul Reid said on Saturday that “a consistent set of Covid-19 trends give great hope”.He added that the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen to 940.The number of people in hospital had risen above 1,000 in recent days, prompting concern among health officials.Mr Reid tweeted: “Fewer patients on oxygen support. GP referrals & overall cases down.“Booster vaccines and the public’s response have so far eased the worst impacts.”He again urged people to get a booster jab.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Friday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

436K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy