1 p.m. vs. Iowa • Williams Arena • BTN, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) can turn around their tough start to conference play by ending a three-game slide Sunday. Following a Dec. 11 victory at Michigan, first-year coach Ben Johnson has watched his team drop games against Illinois, Indiana and Michigan State, including 71-69 Wednesday on a last-second shot by Joey Hauser in East Lansing. The Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3) had three consecutive losses last month, but they bounced back to win four of the past five games, including 83-74 Thursday over Indiana. They have won three of the past four games in the series against the Gophers but fell 102-95 on Christmas last season at Williams Arena.

