Goochland County, VA

Goochland County Public Schools offering “Youth Mental Health First Aid” training courses

By Tyler Thrasher
 6 days ago

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Goochland County Public Schools will be offering “ Youth Mental Health First Aid ” courses throughout the 2021-2022 to those interested.

Parents, caregivers and adult community members can participate in the course for skills-based training that teaches adults how to identify, understand and respond to youth who may be experiencing a mental health or substance abuse challenge, according to GCPS.

The training is designed for adults who have frequent contact with youth like parents, school staff, coaches and other members of the community.

There will be two upcoming training sessions scheduled for January 28 and February 18. You can sign up to receive more information .

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
Comparing COVID data in the 4-state area

(WDVM) — The United States has just reached another grim milestone; this one now marks over 64 million COVID-19 cases. WDVM compared data from around the 4-state area to see how the surge is affecting residents. In the 4-state area, Virginia leads with 1,351,417 million cases and an increase of 17219 new cases in the […]
