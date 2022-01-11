ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Georgia Players Celebrate National Title While Wearing Alabama Hats

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWHN9_0diT13gz00

Georgia captured its first national title since 1980 by outlasting Alabama in Indianapolis last night. Though the Bulldogs were favored, it is still a stark surprise when any team other than the Crimson Tide captures college football's most vaunted prize. So perhaps that explains why Nakobe Dean and a handful of his teammates were handed hats commemorating Alabama's big win for the on-field celebration. ESPN cameras caught the mixup while focusing on Dean, who was paramount in mitigating Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense.

The situation was quickly rectified and the All-Everything linebacker joked about it during his jubilant postgame press availability.

Comments

Greg Schmidt
6d ago

What I don’t understand is they weren’t even the champions of the SEC but yet they get to play for the national championship college football is getting to be a joke there now professional athletes

Reply(48)
9
rmal hxn
5d ago

It's obvious they were given the wrong hats to wear after the game. It's not the players fault, that lies with the workers for the championship committee that made the mistake.

Reply(10)
8
Theotis Brown
5d ago

Congratulations Georgia Bulldogs even though Alabama didnt have there top 2 Widereciever however that Bulldogs defense. Showed up this time and prove why they are the number1 defense in college football

Reply(1)
6
 

Comments

