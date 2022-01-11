Georgia Players Celebrate National Title While Wearing Alabama Hats

Georgia captured its first national title since 1980 by outlasting Alabama in Indianapolis last night. Though the Bulldogs were favored, it is still a stark surprise when any team other than the Crimson Tide captures college football's most vaunted prize. So perhaps that explains why Nakobe Dean and a handful of his teammates were handed hats commemorating Alabama's big win for the on-field celebration. ESPN cameras caught the mixup while focusing on Dean, who was paramount in mitigating Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense.

The situation was quickly rectified and the All-Everything linebacker joked about it during his jubilant postgame press availability.