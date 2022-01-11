This Week in Photos: New Year’s Day on the Eastbank Esplanade

As I’ve grown a bit older, New Year’s Eve has lost much of its importance. Back in the day, the upcoming year was a momentous occasion and the family spent some effort preparing food, buying drinks and getting together for the big event. Now, with my kids scattered about and often away from home themselves over New Year’s, with my father, my wife, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins deceased, my circle of close relatives has shrunk considerably; in fact, I’m about the only one in the area. Even when Jane was still alive, we often just stayed home, had a good meal, watched a movie and went to bed before midnight. Neither of us liked arising tired the next morning.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO