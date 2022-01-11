ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 11: McKale mask policy and enforcement, inmate transfers

tucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have tried to not weigh in on the McKale Center mask policy but now, my urge to comment is pretty strong. Rules are meaningless without enforcement. The UA has done nothing to enforce their requirement. When omicron popped up, they said there would be increased enforcement but my personal observation...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 14: Dems seek to protect immigrants with TPS program, halt the spread of COVID, masking, public health message about COVID

Thirty-three Senate Democrats have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to designate El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala for eligibility under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. This could affect hundreds of thousands of Central Americans already here, who entered the country undocumented, claimed asylum and are awaiting immigration court dates. It also would apply to future people coming from Central America, who would claim asylum, then become eligible for TPS. TPS designation allows people to indefinitely stay in America, have work authorization and travel abroad. Democrats are using the guise of climate, social and economic conditions in Central America to justify this end around immigration reform legislation. Democrats have been trying to provide citizenship to those already on TPS, and it was included in Biden’s Build Back Better budget reconciliation legislation, until the Senate parliamentarian nixed it for not being fiscal in nature to the budget. Senate Democrats are seeking to bastardize the TPS program and encourage millions of Central Americans to come, further abusing our immigration system.
IMMIGRATION
tucson.com

Letter: re: Inmate Transfer to Private Prison Raises AZ's Costs

If Arizona taxpayers paid more attention to how their money is spent, they would prohibit private prisons in this state. The closure of the state prison in Florence, and the transfer of its inmates to La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy is just one example of how legislators (and probably the governor) are influenced by the record-high campaign contributions of this for-profit industry.
ELOY, AZ
tucson.com

Letter: Re: the Dec. 22. article “Letters to the Editor: Dec. 22: Inflation, many lost during pandemic, face masks at McKale, Social Security and housing in Tucson”

Today I learned in these pages that Sun Tran will continue to be fare-free thru June, 2022. This is commonism, plain and simple. I urge our Governor Ducey and our Brnovich to defund The City of Tucson NOW. Commonist monsters Regina Romero and her thieving crew on Council must be stopped NOW!
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Supreme Court#Arizona Legislature#Economy And Society#Ua#Omicron#Covid#University Of Arizona Re#N95
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 6: unstable atmosphere, local fire department, border issues, masks at McKale, Jan. 6 anniversary

The Industrial Revolution started in the late 1700s with heavy use of coal by the early 1800s. Local events that overloaded the atmosphere’s CO2-buffering capacity may have occurred during the periods that followed and as meteorological records weren’t maintained very well back then. You can’t use weather events as late as 1925 to adequately judge climate change. The better way is to do trend analysis, so that as the CO2 buffer systems get saturated you’ll see the event happening more often and out of season. This is in fact what we see. A “boiling” atmosphere that is becoming more and more unstable over time with a trend toward more warming. Trying to dismiss President Joe Biden’s comments on climate change during the recent derecho is disingenuous. All politicians use events to make a point and it is obvious that global warming is a genuine issue, so his comments are more than acceptable.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17: gun violence and homicides in Tucson, Sen. Sinema unreachable, divided politics, voting rights

I have repeatedly tried to contact Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s offices (Washington D.C., Tucson and Phoenix) to express my opposition to her entrenched views on reforming the filibuster, supporting voting rights legislation and moving forward on the nation’s infrastructure needs. After listening to her obligatory “thanks for calling since your views and opinions are so important to me” message I am then told that “sorry, my inbox is full so please do call back later!” What better illustration of a senator who remains deaf, disconnected and dismissive of the very residents of Arizona who elected her to office? Guess it’s time for a new answering machine, senator?
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Gazette

Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Jan. 4

In reply to Barbara Raffan’s letter in the Dec. 27 Gazette (“Separate out all of the unvaccinated”) who suggests that the unvaccinated should be ‘confined’:. When any of us are sick with covid, we are already supposed to quarantine or confine ourselves, and that includes the vaccinated with covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucson.com

Letter: McKale Madness Due To Poor Public Health Policy

The frustration of fans attending events at McKale is directly attributable to muddled and inconsistent public health policy and messaging. Mask policies attempt to straddle the fence under the guise of "doing something". Instead, they've created unnecessary doubt and pitted people against each another. Worst of all, mask mandates have done nothing to impact COVID cases anywhere in the world while giving too many a false sense of security. With the effectiveness of cloth masks now debunked, UofA is doubling down mandating wear of N95s/KN95s or equivalent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Lantern

Letter to the editor: A call for faculty input into Ohio State’s pandemic policies

The Ohio State chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) protests on behalf of graduate student housing Dec. 6, 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Pranav Jani. The University’s policies and directions announced in the COVID-19 Response Update Town Hall on January 6 and the President’s email to the campus on Monday, January 10 once again place the University at the intersection of shared governance and public health.
OHIO STATE
tucson.com

Letter: Covid mandates at University of Arizona

Re: the Jan. 7 article "Fans must wear surgical style masks in McKale." In the sports section on January 7, there was an an article about Covid restrictions at indoor sporting events at the U of A starting on that day. We have season tickets to women’s basketball and a game was that night.
COLLEGES
tucson.com

Letter: There is a Virus in this country

After hearing the President’s impressive speech, there is one more thing I would add. We are not losing only the soul of our country; our body has become infected with an unrelenting VIRUS for which we have no vaccine. You cannot BAND-AID an infection; it requires more care and medicine. The truth is the only remedy and so many fail to seek the truth.
U.S. POLITICS
tucson.com

Letter: Fox is not news

Re: the jan. 12 article "Fox News website pretends Capitol storming was a blip." I couldn’t agree more with Thea Chalow’s opinion piece bemoaning FoxNews as a primary “news” source for millions of people. I have been chafing for months over the fact that the FCC actually allows Fox to use (and denigrate) the word “news” to refer to the tripe and outright lies that they deliver on a daily basis. I can think of several other words that would more appropriately describe the fakery and falsehoods they promote as journalism, but this is a family newspaper.
POLITICS
tucson.com

Letter: Sinema is blocking voting rights and threatening democracy

I am furious that Kyrsten Sinema is standing in the way of carving out an exception to the filibuster for the voting rights legislation! That is NOT why we voted for her. That legislation needs to be passed by the Senate immediately. How dare Sinema act like the filibuster is some sacred rule when it is being used to deny citizens the right to vote?! That is disingenuous at best, and a disgusting lie of the worst kind. The filibuster rule has been changed and carved out MANY times over many years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy