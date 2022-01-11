Detroit police investigate suspected targeted shooting that sent 12-year-old to hospital

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit police are investigating a suspected targeted shooting that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital.

Police said the young boy was on the second level of the home when he was hit by gunfire from somebody in a car at around 8:45 p.m. Monday on Detroit's east side.

The drive-by shooting took place on Nottingham Road, near Whittier and Morang Avenues.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to his leg was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect is on the run.

Police found multiple shell casings in the house, but nobody else in the home was shot.

Police investigated the shooting Tuesday morning by looking over surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-237-2850.