These are 2022’s most beautiful luxury hotels, according to Instagram

A trip to Las Vegas is typically associated with vice, not mental and physical wellness. In fact, those are probably the last two words that come to mind when you think of Sin City. Travelers to Vegas are usually there to drink, gamble, and dance the night away, and while these pastimes are undoubtedly fun, they’re not exactly relaxing. What you may not realize about Vegas, however, is that behind all the glitzy marquees and illuminated signs, Sin City is actually a great wellness destination. You might not think of the city as a “romantic couples retreat,” but its luxurious spas tell a different story. Whether you’re trying to smooth things over with your spouse after losing your retirement savings at blackjack, or celebrating an anniversary, do yourself — and your other half — a favor and book a couples massage in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO