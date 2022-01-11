Las Vegas Sands rallies after JPMorgan turns bullish and adds the stock to its analyst focus list

For years we saw the notable insider sales group dominated by tech companies each week but the tables have turned recently. After the recent pullback in growth stocks and specifically software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, many of these companies are down 60% or more from their peaks and insiders have started buying. The top 3 stocks on the notable insider purchases list this week are SaaS companies. Like value investors, insiders are often early in buying their company’s stock and it is not unusual to see a stock decline further after the initial excitement around the insider purchase dies down. This is especially true for companies that have experienced a recent sharp decline in their stock price. One could argue that this provides long-term investors enough time to build a position.

