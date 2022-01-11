ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Las Vegas Sands rallies after JPMorgan turns bullish and adds the stock to its analyst focus list

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan upgrades Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to an Overweight rating from Neutral with the risk-reward profile finally looking better on the casino stock. The firm adds LVS to its Analyst Focus List as a value pick. The bull call on...

