What to Watch: Ava DuVernay's Naomi joins The CW's superhero series lineup

Next week, audiences will get to see a whole new corner of the DCTV universe, when Naomi airs its premiere episode on The CW. The series will translate Naomi McDuffie's (Kaci Walfall) relatively-new comic world into live-action, a world that has already seen her cross paths with the Justice League and Young Justice on the page. Given the ever-growing state of The CW's Arrowverse of shows, there's already been speculation as to whether or not Naomi could cross over with other DC superhero shows. During Naomi's virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Ava DuVernay indicated that crossovers won't be happening right away, but "we will see what happens."

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO