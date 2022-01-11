ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch: Ava DuVernay's Naomi joins The CW's superhero series lineup

By Chancellor Agard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW powers up with its latest superhero show, Naomi. Based on the DC character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the show follows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a geeky yet popular and confident high schooler who runs the third-largest Superman fan site. One day, a...

Distractify

Why Did Ava DuVernay's 'New Gods' Movie Get Canceled? She Returned to DC With 'Naomi'

The best film you've never heard of was canceled under mysterious circumstances. Famed director Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) was set to direct New Gods in 2018, but the flick was canceled in 2021 after being stuck in development hell. Ava's new Naomi show on the CW sees her return to comics lore, but many distressed DC fans are sad they weren't able to experience her epic vision for a New Gods film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Collider

Kaci Walfall on 'Naomi' and Her Character’s Journey From Comic Book Fan to Superhero

Editor's note: The following interview contains light spoilers for Naomi.From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, the CW series Naomi, based on the characters from DC Comics, follows teenager Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a top student who has the third-biggest Superman fan site in the world. When an unexpected event in town leads her and her closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – on a journey that will change all of their lives, Naomi realizes that the impossible might actually be possible.
TV SERIES
Chicago Defender

Ava DuVernay Drama “Naomi” Debuts on CW Network

Beginning January 11, is The CW debuts its newest superhero series, NAOMI (9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT). From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”), and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”).
CHICAGO, IL
Rottentomatoes.com

7 Things To Know About New Superhero Series Naomi

A new year comes with a new superhero over at The CW. But as we learned during a recent press conference with the producers and stars of Naomi — debuting this Tuesday — the program is anything but traditional. The titular superhero is unusual among DC Comics characters thanks to a handful of factors. But that also made her uniquely suited to join the network lineup alongside The Flash and Stargirl.
TV SERIES
KTLA

Actress Kaci Walfall chats new CW series ‘Naomi’

Star Kaci Walfall talks about the new CW series “Naomi.” This DC drama follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. “Naomi” Premieres tonight on the CW […]
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

New 'Naomi' Trailer Teases Connection to Superman - Watch Now!

A new trailer for the upcoming CW series Naomi has debuted, one day before it premieres!. Kaci Walfall takes on the title role in the latest DC Comics show to air on the network. In the new trailer, we learn more about Naomi, including her obsession with Superman, and how...
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

CW’s ‘Naomi’ series premiere showcases the talent of tomorrow

Hollywood continues to highlight the next generation of entertainers making waves across all platforms. For example, there’s Tom Holland’s “Spider Man” smashing box office numbers as the sixth-highest grossing movie in America. Of course The CW was always ahead of the times in terms of promoting...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Naomi EP Ava DuVernay Warns Fans Not to Expect Arrowverse Crossovers in Season 1

Next week, audiences will get to see a whole new corner of the DCTV universe, when Naomi airs its premiere episode on The CW. The series will translate Naomi McDuffie's (Kaci Walfall) relatively-new comic world into live-action, a world that has already seen her cross paths with the Justice League and Young Justice on the page. Given the ever-growing state of The CW's Arrowverse of shows, there's already been speculation as to whether or not Naomi could cross over with other DC superhero shows. During Naomi's virtual panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Ava DuVernay indicated that crossovers won't be happening right away, but "we will see what happens."
TV SERIES
Byrdie

Kaci Walfall on Beauty Essentials and Working With Ava DuVernay

Welcome to Byrdie's new series, Next Gen, where we profile Gen Z celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs. As a collective, members of Gen Z are dynamic trendsetters and culture shifters. And when it comes to beauty and wellness, they have ushered more creativity, inclusivity, and transparency into the industry. In this column, we're stepping into the minds of some of the most notable Gen Z'ers to learn more about how they are redefining beauty, the products they swear by, and their plans for the future.
CELEBRITIES
mediapost.com

CW's Stellar Record Of Excellence Continues With 'Naomi'

The CW does it again with another incredibly crafted drama series for its young target audience of teens and young adults. Here at TV Blog headquarters, The CW has one of the most stellar records of any of the many networks and streaming services that this column covers. Partial disclosure:...
TV SERIES
Pride Publishing

“Naomi” arrives on The CW

“Naomi” is a new African American superhero drama television series, developed by Ava DuVernay, which is based on the comic book series of the same name. It is set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CST. It will be the first live-action network television show named for a black female teenaged superhero, portrayed by Kaci Walfall.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

The CW's 'Naomi' Featuring New (Woke?) Superman Not Tyler Hoechlin

What looks to be a huge missed opportunity to bring in a lot of fans, it's learned The CW and Ava DuVernay's new DC show, Naomi, won't feature the Tyler Hoechlin Superman. In the comics, Superman happens to be a big part of Naomi's origin and character, but it's learned while the TV series will apparently feature the Man of Steel, it won't be at all related to the Superman & Lois series, The CW's currently highest-rated DC series.
TVGuide.com

Ava DuVernay Explains Her Approach of 'Normalization' Over 'Representation' in The CW's Naomi

Kaci Walfall stars as Naomi in the new series based on the DC Comics superhero. When Ava DuVernay heard that a DC Comics book about a Black girl superhero was about to drop, she thought, "That's got to be mine." The book is Naomi, and the series of the same name developed by DuVernay and Arrow alum Jill Blankenship —and based on the character who first appeared in the DC Universe in 2019—premieres on The CW on Jan. 11.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Meet the CW's Newest Superhero: 'Naomi' Star Kaci Walfall (Exclusive)

Meet Kaci Walfall, the newest addition to the DC superhero universe on the CW's Naomi. The 17-year-old actress, whose past credits include Army Wives, The Equalizer and Modern Love, plays the eponymous heroine Naomi McDuffie, a high school student (and Superman's biggest fan) who suddenly finds herself zapped with mysterious superpowers following a fantastical incident in her town. Unlike prior superhero origin stories, Naomi -- which hails from executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and is based on the 2019 comics by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell -- explores the untested waters of a young Black girl trying to figure out her place in the world while unraveling the truth behind who she really is.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Is Port Oswego From The CW's Naomi a Real Place? Let's Investigate

Based on the DC comics, The CW's new superhero series Naomi follows its namesake protagonist as she navigates her teen years, all while exploring her newly realized superpowers. Adopted at an early age, 16-year-old Naomi (Kaci Walfall) leads a happy home and social life with her military officer father, Greg (Barry Watson), and her linguist mother, Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar). The story is set in the small, picturesque military town of Port Oswego, OR. While we get to witness major Pacific Northwest vibes on screen, is Naomi actually filmed there? Well, like Naomi says in the pilot episode, "Don't believe everything you think." Unlike most of the Arrowverse shows that film in Vancouver, Naomi's production took place in and around Atlanta.
TV SERIES

