ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/11/22

By KVCR
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Riverside County, there were 17,822 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 331% increase compared to last Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by 41%,...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 5

Carol Vreeland
6d ago

How many people in the hospital were admitted because of covid or admitted for something else & subsequently tested positive for covid? Those are the numbers I want to see! Not everyone admitted to a hospital is there because they have covid!

Reply(3)
3
Related
foxla.com

New COVID rules for California workplaces go into effect today

LOS ANGELES - New COVID-19 guidelines for workplaces across California go into effect Friday, including changes to rules surrounding face coverings, testing and return to work protocols. Back in December, Cal/OSHA revised its Emergency Temporary Standards, which outline how workplaces must deal with COVID cases and prevention. One of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau County in ‘crisis’ as COVID case increase

WHITEHALL (WKBT) — Trempealeau County Health Department says the area is in crisis as weekly COVID-19 cases have tripled in two weeks. The county’s 7-day rolling case rate is 202.4 — a number that doesn’t include outstanding test results, antigen positive results or at-home positive results. That means the disease activity in Trempealeau County is higher than the numbers suggest....
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
claremont-courier.com

No surprises: L.A. County one of the least affordable

It’s still cheaper to buy a home than to rent in the majority of the country, according a recent report on real estate and wage trends. But here in Southern California? Not so much. According to Attom Data Solutions’ 2022 Rental Affordability Report, buying a median-priced home is more...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Health
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Health
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
CBS LA

Health Officials Describe Winter COVID Surge At ‘Near Crisis Level’

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Southern California experienced yet another weekend in the winter COVID-19 surge driven by the Omicron variant. In LA County this week, on average, the health department reported more than 40,000 new infections each day, with 1,000 more people hospitalized over the course of the last seven days. “One person who gets Omicron right now is easily infecting two and the rate of that speed is so fast. The individual is very contagious two days before the onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Jose Mayorga, the executive director of the UCI Health Family Health Center. Dr. Mayorga says an increase in testing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inland Empire
IE Voice

Protecting Local Students as Omicron Rages

As students across California return to the classroom following winter vacation, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant continues to put a strain on testing resources, hospitals and schools. On January 11, Kim Saruwatari, Director of Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Public Health, delivered a weekly Covid-19 county update. As...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000

Hospitalizations Riverside County is nearly at 1,000 total COVID hospitalizations. Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 991 hospitalizations. Exactly one month ago, hospitalizations were at 320. Hospitalizations have not surpassed 1,000 since Jan. 31, 2021. On The post Riverside County COVID hospitalizations close to 1,000 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Another city shuts down facilities

Menifee has closed its city hall and other facilities because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting today, the Riverside County city has shifted to virtual and phone service exclusively during the temporary closure, according to a statement on the city’s website. All facilities are expected to reopen Jan....
MENIFEE, CA
newsmirror.net

COVID-19 take home tests are more available as surge continues

There is another surge in new COVID-19 infections in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. As of Jan. 11, 2022, for the past seven days, San Bernardino County reports 6,950 new cases with 4 deaths. Riverside County reports 5,123 new cases with 0 deaths. Daily cases by city on Jan. 11: Riverside - 2,011 new cases. Calimesa - 48 cases Cherry Valley - 19 cases Beaumont - 261 cases Banning - 136 cases Highland 49 new cases Yucaipa 46 new cases Redlands 56 new cases San Bernardino 44 new cases Mentone 52 new cases According to SB COVID-19’s website, free rapid tests are now available for those that live or work in San Bernardino County. The over-the-counter antigen self-test kits are available for pickup at various testing sites throughout San Bernardino and Riverside County. University of Redlands, University Hall, at 1173 E. Brockton Ave., Redlands is one of the sites. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit of one kit per person. Exceptions are available for caregivers. For the latest information on the Omicron variant, go to CDPH.ca.gov. For a COVID-19 testing site near you, call 1-833-422-4255.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Another Horrible Week in Irvine as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Surge

During the second week in January, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported 55,815 new cases of COVID-19 among our County’s residents. The number of hospitalizations also sharply increased, with 1,154 hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients across the County. That is an increase of 379 since this time a week ago. And, we lost another 15 Orange County residents in the past week.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County infant dies after contracting COVID-19

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An infant died after contracting COVID-19, becoming the youngest person in Riverside County to die from the virus, according to the county’s public health department. The infant, who is less than a year old, died this week at the hospital after becoming ill. Health officials...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported

Experts are warning that with Covid self-testing on the rise, the number of cases reported, which has skyrocketed due to the pandemic, could be even higher than we think. Despite the convenience of rapid self tests, some Covid cases detected at home are not be making it into official counts. Even with some underreporting, there's The post Increase in at-home Covid testing causing cases to be underreported appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy