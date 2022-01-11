ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you’re not watching ‘Yellowjackets,’ you’re missing out

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing stranded on an island is a terrifying experience in and of itself. But what if it’s a perilous, unforgiving wilderness? Yellowjackets, a series created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, was one of the biggest surprises of 2021. The Showtime television show, which has a critics’ score of 100% on...

Yellowjackets: Melanie Lynskey says co-stars supported her when she was body-shamed on set

Melanie Lynskey has recalled the time her Yellowjackets co-stars supported her when she was body-shamed on set.The Showtime series – starring Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress – has proved to be a huge hit, with its season one finale airing over the weekend.Yellowjackets follows a high school girls football team who survive a plane crash in the wilderness. The series chronicles the story of how they survived. It also flashes forward to the women they are today and the secrets that they share.In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Lynskey (who has previously starred in Don’t...
Yellowjackets Season 2 Likely Will Premiere Sooner Than You'd Think

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Yellowjackets‘ Season 1 finale.  It looks like the mystery of “Who the heck were those people who kidnapped Natalie?” on Yellowjackets will be solved within the calendar year. A Showtime executive recently told Vulture that the survival drama — which was renewed for Season 2 in December — likely would return before 2023. “We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine said, adding that the series ideally would stay on an “annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have...
‘Yellowjackets’ Showrunner Jonathan Lisco on Cannibalism, the Death of [Spoiler!] and That Shocking Ending

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of “Yellowjackets,” “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi,” which premiered Sunday, January 16 on Showtime. Internally at “Yellowjackets,” the nickname for the show’s trifecta of showrunners is JAB — which stands for Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Lyle and Nickerson created the genre-defying Showtime series — which has become a sensation over its 10-episode run, concluding Sunday — and Lisco (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “Animal Kingdom”) joined as an executive producer to run it with them. When Lisco completed the head-writing team, “I really wanted to mind-meld with them,” he said...
‘Yellowjackets’ Caps Off the Most Disturbing TV Season in Years — and One of the Best

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers through “Yellowjackets” Season 1, Episode 10, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi.”] In a memorable scene from the classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) is explaining a teenage bullying technique once suffered by George (Jason Alexander): the wedgie. First clarifying how the underpants-yanking attack gets its name, Jerry then notes there’s also the “very rare” atomic wedgie, which involves pulling the waistband above the unfortunate young man’s head. Elaine, played by the great Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is left with a simple conclusion: “Boys are sick.” “Well,” Jerry says, “what do girls do?” “We just tease someone until they develop an...
'Dexter: New Blood': 6 Shows to Watch If You're Missing Dexter Morgan

The Dexter revival Dexter: New Blood has come and gone, but for those already missing the series, we've got the next shows you need to watch if you're missing Dexter Morgan! After it was announced in October 2020 that the showrunners of the Golden Globe-winning crime drama were taking another stab at its groundbreaking series following a contentious finale in 2013, the show returned to much acclaim and fan fervor in 2021.
Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
How Familiar Faces in Oscar Races May Put Squeeze on Rookies

The writing and directing races are being dominated by familiar faces, which can break some records in Oscar’s history. Suppose the Variety awards circuit Oscar predictions charts are to be believed. In that case, eight of the top 12 candidates for director are former nominees and winners, leaving little room for first-timers, such as Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”). If the Oscar nominees consisted of all former hopefuls, it would be the first time in 71 years that this would occur in the category. The 1950 lineup...
‘Ray Donovan’ Showtime Movie Reaches A Surprise Ending For The Series

The end has arrived for Showtime’s Ray Donovan series. The popular drama, which ran for seven seasons, wrapped things up Friday night with a two-hour movie that answered a few questions on what made Ray the man he is today. A film version was necessary thanks to the surprise cancellation after the Season 7 finale, which left fans, star Liev Schreiber, and showrunner David Hollander hanging. After a huge outcry, the decision was made to tie the outstanding threads together and reveal whether the Donovans stand together or go down swinging. After all, Ray doesn’t leave loose ends. For the uninitiated, Ray...
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Don’t Look Up”

The satirical movie Don’t Look Up premiered on Netflix last December. The film is directed by Adam McKay, who brought us movies like The Big Short and Anchorman. Don’t Look Up follows the story of astronomy grad student Kate Dabiasky, played by Jennifer Lawrence, and her doctoral adviser Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who discover a massive comet that threatens to hit planet Earth in roughly six months, which will lead to extinction. The Netflix movie features a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi). Rolling Stone published a review of the film, taking note of its straightforwardness. “Don’t Look Up is a blunt instrument in lieu of a sharp razor, and while McKay may believe that we’re long past subtlety, it doesn’t mean that one man’s wake-up-sheeple howl into the abyss is funny, or insightful, or even watchable. It’s a disaster movie in more ways than one.” An article written by a climate scientist, Peter Kalmus, was also published in The Guardian. “It’s funny and terrifying because it conveys a certain cold truth that climate scientists and others who understand the full depth of the climate emergency are living every day. I hope that this movie, which comically depicts how hard it is to break through prevailing norms, actually helps break through those norms in real life.” If you finished watching Don’t Look Up and would want to binge on similar movies, here are five movie recommendations that fall under relatively similar genres and tackle related themes.
6 Shows to Watch If You’re Finished with “Search Party”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Editor’s note: Spoilers for “Search Party” below. “Search Party,” which just ended its five-season run, is one of a kind. The dark comedy follows Dory (Alia Shawkat) alongside her three friends as they get involved in strange situations, beginning with the mystery of a missing college acquaintance and ending with a (spoiler alert) zombie apocalypse. So, yeah, things get weird. But that’s the fun of it all, right?
Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
‘Euphoria’s Storm Reid Joins HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ Series Adaptation As Riley

Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time actress Storm Reid will join HBO’s The Last of Us series adaptation, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, Deadline has learned. The series, based on the widely popular 2013 PlayStation game of the same name, hails from Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann. Based on Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a...
