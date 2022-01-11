Gen Z-Designed Swimwear

The kids are always coming up with fun new phrases to describe good style and the latest straight from Gen-Z is 'good drip.' Fashion is constantly changes, but I am 100% here for all the styles the young kids are bringing back from the early 2000s. And even as I get older, there are a bunch of items that would look good at any age! Now if you're a mom, your kids might be telling you that your fashion is 'cheugy' or too old school. This list is a compilation of a bunch of items that will have your kids complimenting your clothes and telling you how good your drip is.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO