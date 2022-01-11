ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gen Z-Designed Swimwear

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline retailer Zulily recently launched its inaugural capsule collection with designs by six inspiring winners from Zulily's 2021 Back-to-School #UniquelyZu contest. This exclusive collection features more than 60 styles...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

whowhatwear

A Gen Z Feature: To All The Handbags That Came Before

Apparently, age isn’t just a number anymore. It’s a letter. To be honest, I didn’t even know I was considered part of Gen Z until I started writing this article. All of these different labels—Gen X,Y, Z, Boomer, Millennial—are really just trendy ways of describing your age. But putting aside my age-labeling qualms, I figured it was time to start thinking about what our generation is wearing these days, particularly regarding our handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Winter Outerwear

The five-piece Canada Goose HumanNature capsule collection of cold-weather outerwear made from lightweight recycled ripstop. There's the Standard Expedition Parka, plus four brand-new overcoats and puffer jackets for men and women that feature recycled feather-light ripstop—the recycled version of the brand's proprietary fabric. Made with 100% recycled Nylon, the...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Designed Clothing NFTs

International clothing retailer GAP has teamed up with Brandon SInes (the artist behind Frank Ape) to launch its first-ever NFT collection. Interestingly, the collection will be delivered via a gamified digital experience where shoppers will have to unlock the ability to buy Sines' NFTs as well as an exclusive, physical GAP hoodie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Gender-Neutral New Year Capsules

The DIESEL Lunar New Year collection is now available online and at select DIESEL brick-and-mortar locations worldwide. To embrace the year of the Tiger, the fashion house is offering a range of gender-neutral styles to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The pieces in the collection feature Chinese zodiac sign-themed graphics....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Gen Z#Swimwear#Online Retailer
Brit + Co

Your Gen-Z Kids Will Say You Have 'Good Drip' With These Fashion Pieces From Amazon

The kids are always coming up with fun new phrases to describe good style and the latest straight from Gen-Z is 'good drip.' Fashion is constantly changes, but I am 100% here for all the styles the young kids are bringing back from the early 2000s. And even as I get older, there are a bunch of items that would look good at any age! Now if you're a mom, your kids might be telling you that your fashion is 'cheugy' or too old school. This list is a compilation of a bunch of items that will have your kids complimenting your clothes and telling you how good your drip is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Regency-Inspired Bridal Gowns

The BHLDN Spring 2022 Collection shares exclusive styles that tap into global influences, vintage references, femininity and a sense of whimsy. The accessibly priced collection includes everything from wedding gowns and bridal separates to little white dresses. Maria Korovilas, BHLDN in-house Designer, says "What is most unique about this collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Portable Coffee Mugs

The France-based luxury fashion label Balenciaga has debuted its newest product, the Balenciaga mug. This coffee mug is available in two color combinations: a white cup with black text or a black cup with white text. Regardless of the option selected, the mug retails for USD 88 and features the heading 'Balenciaga' with a selectable city name written below it, as this mug is a part of Balenciaga's 'City Collection.'
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Environmentally Centric Wearable Capsule

Ron Her man works in collaboration with both DESCENDANT and THINC PROJECT to deliver a range of wearables in a capsule collection that celebrates environmentally friendly processes. Ron Herman has always been an advocate of high-quality products that are made to sustain a high-quality lifestyle. The latest collaboration brings the strengths of all three brands and their dedication to tackling environmental issues that exist in the industry.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Hybridized Italian Outerwear

Italian menswear label Ten C has unveiled its progressive Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Focusing on hybridization, the new offering consists of an expansive assortment of military-inspired outwear pieces, many of which combine materials such as luxurious Japanese fabrics and tough nylon constructions. According to the company, the creation of the new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Classic Motorsports Eyewear Styles

The Person Protector sunglasses have been unveiled by the brand as an eyewear style for those seeking out a way to maintain their protection as well as their style. The sunglasses draw design inspiration from an original 1917 design and are constructed with a pair of silver-mirror lenses crafted with premium glass. The sunglasses are paired with a series of motorsports-inspired leather inserts that are capable of being removed when not desired or required, but will offer additional shielding from UV rays as well as harsh winds.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Dual-Tonal Premium Fall Fashion

Fashion label Marc Jacobs introduces the Monogram collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. To showcase the new items, rapper Lil Uzi Vert stars in the campaign wearing the dual tonal apparel and accessory items. The designs include wide-legged sweatpants, knit tube skirts, graphic tees, oversized hoodies, balaclavas, and boatneck pullovers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Juvenile Puppet-Themed Shoes

The UGG x Sesame Street collection comes from the collaborative efforts of Sesame Workshop (the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street) and the global lifestyle brand. Featured in the collection, styles like the UGG Neumel, Bixbee and Fluff Yeah have been updated with primary colors and the faces of beloved characters.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Rapper-Backed Countercultural NFTs

Luxury toy and design brand SUPERPLASTIC has announced the launch of HEADTRIPZ, a new NFT collection that consists of over 10,000 one-of-a-kind, programmatically generated artworks. The new collection arrives as a follow-up installment to the brands' Christie and Janky Heist NFT drops, which were released in July. The new collection...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

K-Way windbreaker brand taps hip new market with R&D line

K-way, the Franco-Italian brand synonymous with windbreaker, is stepping into luxury fashion with its first live runway show ever on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The Milan-based brand has been edging into the space with collaborations for such fashion houses as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garcons But it is also seeking its own profile in the streetwear/sportswear scene under designer Monica Gamerboni. The combined men’s and women’s collection for next fall and winter that was shown Monday uses high-end materials — including upcycled sheepskin treated and colored — for vibrant jackets and trousers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

These Are the Best Affordable Dress Shirt Brands for $100 or Less

When it comes to looking professional, men flock to throw on their best-tailored suit. And while your blazer, shoes, or tie may typically receive all of the attention, it’s the dress shirt that is the true star of the show.  A dress shirt can take one of your simple outfits and make it feel new and refreshed. For instance, instead of pairing the traditional white button-down shirt with your go-to suit, opt for a colorful top to offset the ensemble. As a guy, it’s valuable to have an assortment of different dress shirts in your wardrobe. It allows you to mix...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative eSports Jerseys

Popular eSports organization Gen.G teamed up with sports footwear and apparel company PUMA to release a brand new range of limited-edition eSports jerseys that aimed to celebrate the 2021 League of Legends world championship. These stylish eSports jerseys, which worn by the League of Legends Champions Korea team at the...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Revitalizing Celebrity-Branded Cosmetics

Juice Beauty cosmetics partnered with actress Kate Hudson, marking the celebrity's first step into the beauty industry. The celebrity introduces revitalizing products to help improve the complexion through the new Kate Hudson Juice Beauty line. Kate Hudson is an advocate for clean beauty and a balanced lifestyle. These principles are...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Fashion-Focused Creator Events

Meta is hosting 'Instagram IRL' on Dover Street Market's 3537 space in Paris. Instagram IRL, which stands for "In Real Life," will be a week-long event where content creators, professionals in the fashion industry, and media personalities will meet to network with each other and discuss the industry. Instagram IRL...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Radiance-Enhancing Equilibrium Toners

This equilibrium toner by Hourglass works to "condition, protect, and restore." A powerhouse of ingredients guides the effects of this radiance-enhancing beauty product. The Hourglass Cell Balancing Complex—a very effective and high-performance blend of youth lipids (phospholipids and prolipids)—does a lot of heavy lifting in renewing and restoring the skin barrier. Another Pollution Shield Complex is a trifecta of protective ingredients that shields the skin from environmental pollutants. This may include but is not limited to blue light, smoke, and smog.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Effective Moisturizing Serums

Beauty brand AHAVA's Hyaluronic Acid Serum boasts a transparent silky texture with its high-impact formula that promises to "upsurge the skin's moisture." The skincare product includes a range of powerhouse ingredients that are sure to deliver optimal results. The Osmoter, for instance, is AHAVA's innovative signature blend of potent minerals...
SKIN CARE

