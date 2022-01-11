Beginning Saturday, insurance plans must cover at-home Coronavirus test kits

Beginning Saturday, health insurance companies will be required to cover the cost of at-home kits to test for the Coronavirus.

Under the new policy announced by the White House yesterday, those covered by a health insurance plan who purchase an over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic test that has been approved by the FDA will be able to have those test costs covered by their insurance policy.

Insurance companies and health plans will be required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month so, for a family of four for example that family can get 32 test kits a month.

For those whose health care providers have ordered a COVID-19 test, there will not be a limit on the number of tests that are covered including at-home tests.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter