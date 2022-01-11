Chilly weather is here to stay, for awhile

Cold and at times, chilly weather is the order for today. Frost is possible on the north and west sides of the lake for the next couple of nights.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We're starting Tuesday with clear skies and near-freezing temperatures north of the lake and 40s south of the lake. Today we'll warm into the 50s with lots of sun - it'll be a beautiful if cool afternoon. Our pattern this week keeps cooler air in place.”

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine. Chilly temps. Some clouds late. High: 58. Winds: ENE 6-12.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Stray shower possible. Chilly AM, cool PM. Low: S 44, N 36. High: 61.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, very pleasant. Low: S 44, N 37. High: 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, nice! Low: S 46, N 38. High: 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A little warmer, spotty showers. Turning windy. Low: S 48, N 40. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Early clouds, then sun. Staying chilly, breezy. Low: S 44, N 39. High: 54.

MONDAY: Early sun, some late clouds with cold front. Low: S 42, N 36. High: 61.