ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly weather is here to stay, for awhile

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ3nJ_0diSxYh100

Cold and at times, chilly weather is the order for today. Frost is possible on the north and west sides of the lake for the next couple of nights.

WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We're starting Tuesday with clear skies and near-freezing temperatures north of the lake and 40s south of the lake. Today we'll warm into the 50s with lots of sun - it'll be a beautiful if cool afternoon. Our pattern this week keeps cooler air in place.”

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine. Chilly temps. Some clouds late. High: 58. Winds: ENE 6-12.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Stray shower possible. Chilly AM, cool PM. Low: S 44, N 36. High: 61.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, very pleasant. Low: S 44, N 37. High: 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, nice! Low: S 46, N 38. High: 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A little warmer, spotty showers. Turning windy. Low: S 48, N 40. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Early clouds, then sun. Staying chilly, breezy. Low: S 44, N 39. High: 54.

MONDAY: Early sun, some late clouds with cold front. Low: S 42, N 36. High: 61.

Comments / 1

Related
KATC News

Beautiful weather for MLK Day

Winds relax tonight and with clear skies in place, temperatures heading for the lower to middle 30s by Monday morning. A light freeze possible for northern parishes.. I'd go ahead and protect any tender vegetation, and of course make sure the pets have a warm place to stay!
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s chilly out there this morning. Temperatures are near freezing to start the day but will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds pick up tomorrow afternoon, helping to warm things into the lower 70s. A cold front arrives midweek. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly for Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s ahead of the front, but will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but temperatures will be slow to warm through the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: Chilly this morning, sunny this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s chilly out there this morning. Temperatures are near freezing to start the day but will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds pick up tomorrow afternoon, helping to warm things into the lower 70s. A cold front arrives midweek. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly for Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s ahead of the front, but will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the end of the week, but temperatures will be slow to warm through the weekend.
EAST TEXAS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold#Wwltv
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday evening, fair skies

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. This evening becomes chillier after coming close to or reaching today’s average high temperature of 32 degrees earlier this afternoon. We go from mostly sunny to mostly clear as we sit down to dinner. Cloudier skies develop as Detroit and Southeast...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy