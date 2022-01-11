ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry Slamming British Royal Family Through Christmas Card? The Truth Revealed

Business Times
Business Times
 6 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last joined the British Royal Family's Christmas celebrations in 2018. They chose to mark the festive season outside the United Kingdom the following year, and have since done so following their exit from the British Monarchy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9Puf_0diSxWvZ00
Prince HarryReuters

In 2021, they had a new addition to the brood, making their celebration a bit different from the previous years. They even noted in the Christmas card that the arrival of their daughter made them a "family."

Sources told Life & Style, however, that this "ruffled a few royal feathers" as some British Royals think that the card was "carefully worded to put more distance" between the family and the Sussex Royals.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Divorcing Before 2022? Royal Couple Had THIS Nasty Fight That Affected Relationship [Report]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle almost filed for a divorce this year after having a nasty fight, a news outlet claimed. Prince Harry and Meghan constantly show the bright side of their lives following their relocation to the US. They even had a fruitful year as they welcomed their second child, Lili, and expanded their connections outside the royal family.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Wants To Buy A $41M Mansion In Montecito? Sussex Family’s Documentary To Be Filmed In Their New Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children will, allegedly, appear in a documentary for Netflix. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have big plans this year. Other than Prince Harry’s memoir, he will also be producing a documentary on the Invictus Games for Netflix. There are also reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Markle will also release new projects with Spotify on top of their other engagements.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Trim Down The Royal Family To Save Money? Duke 'Proud' Of Prince William And Prince Harry

Prince Charles is warned about his alleged succession plans. Prince Charles continues to gain attention after he has taken additional responsibilities in recent years as Queen Elizabeth begins to slow down due to her advanced age. The husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles is the eldest son of Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip, and heir to the throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Card#Uk#The British Monarchy#Life Style#Some British Royals#The Sussex Royals
Popculture

Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Beats Archie And Lilibet? Royal Kid Unlikely To Spend Christmas With Queen Elizabeth

Prince George has claimed a new title after beating cousins Archie and Lilibet. Prince George is not a working royal yet, but he manages to make it to the headlines effortlessly. Not only is he the first born of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the older brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he is also third in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Tantrums: Princess Charlotte, Prince George Gets Mad Whenever the Cambridges Do THIS Every Christmas

Every holiday, regardless of what part of the world, most families keep their long tradition of doing things on Christmas. The royal family isn't an exception as they tend to do things that make them happy as a family. However, when things get heated, Prince William previously revealed how two of his children throw tantrums; what could be the reason?
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Meghan, Harry Accused Of Ripping Off Family Coffers, Queen Threatening To Drag Them Into Court According to Wild Rumors

$35 million seems to be missing from the British royal family’s finances, could like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be to blame? At least according to a recent bunch of tabloid stories, they might be. We rounded up the stories on this “scandal” to see if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really in the hot seat with the British monarchy.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Business Times

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy