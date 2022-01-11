Prince Harry Slamming British Royal Family Through Christmas Card? The Truth Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last joined the British Royal Family's Christmas celebrations in 2018. They chose to mark the festive season outside the United Kingdom the following year, and have since done so following their exit from the British Monarchy.

Prince Harry Reuters

In 2021, they had a new addition to the brood, making their celebration a bit different from the previous years. They even noted in the Christmas card that the arrival of their daughter made them a "family."

Sources told Life & Style, however, that this "ruffled a few royal feathers" as some British Royals think that the card was "carefully worded to put more distance" between the family and the Sussex Royals.